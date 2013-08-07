* Fed officials' comments raise concern over stimulus
pullback
* Bank of England ties rates to jobs; lifts sterling
* Wall St and European shares lower
* Yen touches 7-week high against dollar ahead of Japanese
holiday
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. and European stocks dropped
on Wednesday and the dollar fell for a fourth day in a row as
investors grew more concerned over when the Federal Reserve will
start to wind down its stimulus program.
The greenback also fell steeply against the pound after the
Bank of England said it did not plan to lift interest rates
until unemployment falls to 7 percent, a level unlikely for
another three years. But some investors, expecting that level to
be reached sooner, brought forward their expectations for a rate
hike, supporting sterling.
"Market participants are currently observing a situation
where the data suggests a better economic outcome than they
expected just a month or two ago," said Bob Lynch, head of G10
FX strategy for the Americas, at HSBC in New York.
"In a data-dependent world, markets will not be complacent
and accepting of central bank forecasts when current data
suggests otherwise."
The yen rose to a seven-week high against the dollar on
expectations that Japanese investors would convert their
overseas earnings before the mid-August Obon holiday.
Stocks on Wall Street were lower by late morning, the third
down day in a row, though indexes were still not far below
record highs. The Fed's bond-buying program has been a major
driver of the rally in equities this year, which has the S&P 500
up about 18 percent for the year.
"The risk reward is not the same as it used to be for the
market. It used to be that people were anticipating economic
recovery and knew the rates would stay low. Rates are more
competitive now, and it takes real earnings growth to back
stocks at these levels," said Rick Meckler, president of
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"With earnings almost over, we aren't left with bellwether
stock stories that prevent some level of profit-taking."
Investors have been focused on trying to pinpoint when the
Fed may start to reduce its $85 billion a month in bond
purchases.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Tuesday the Fed
would probably scale back its bond-buying program later this
year, perhaps beginning to do so as early as next month,
depending on economic data.
That was similar to earlier comments by Dennis Lockhart,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, although he
told Market News International the central bank might continue
its stimulus program if growth does not meet its targets.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 86.41
points, or 0.56 percent, at 15,432.33. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.42 points, or 0.67 percent, at
1,685.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.08
points, or 0.79 percent, at 3,636.69.
The uncertainty over the Fed weighed on European shares as
well, as did the guidance from the Bank of England. Europe's
broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index shed 0.3 percent and the
MSCI world equity index was down 0.7 percent.
Sterling climbed to its highest against the greenback in one
and a half months as investors viewed BoE Governor Mark Carney's
comments as less dovish than expected. The pound was last up 1.1
percent at $1.5511.
The dollar was down 1.2 percent against the yen at 96.62 yen
. Businesses in Japan shut for a couple of weeks around
mid-August for the Obon holidays and markets participants expect
yen demand from Japanese investors to rise ahead of big capital
inflows around the same time from interest payments on the
country's massive U.S. Treasury holdings.
The dollar index was down 0.4 percent at 81.33.
"Dollar sentiment hasn't been the same since last week's
tepid U.S. jobs report, which suggested the Fed would move more
patiently to slow a stimulus program that has long been a thorn
in the dollar's side," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst
at Western Union Business Solutions.
"A slower U.S. data calendar this week also has not offered
a fresh impetus for investors to bid the dollar higher."
U.S. Treasuries prices rose as some traders anticipated firm
demand at a $24 billion auction of 10-year notes later in the
day. Ten-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in price
to yield 2.6176 percent.