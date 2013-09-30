* Deadlocked Congress brings U.S. government to edge of
shutdown
* U.S. equities post positive month, quarter despite recent
decline
* Brent falls below $108 on worries of U.S. shutdown
* Dollar falls as bond prices gain in safe-haven bid
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Global stock markets fell and
the dollar dropped against major currencies on Monday as a
partial U.S. government shutdown neared reality, with passage
of an 11th hour stop-gap spending bill seen as unlikely.
The Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate killed a proposal by the
Republican-led House of Representatives to delay President
Barack Obama's health care program for a year in return for
temporary funding of the federal government beyond Monday.
The bill, which would run through Nov. 15, was aimed at
averting a government shutdown. It now goes back to the House,
where Republicans will seek a one-year delay of the "individual
mandate" as part of an emergency spending bill.
A prolonged shutdown could have a major impact on the U.S.
economy and consumer confidence. As many as 1 million federal
employees could face unpaid furloughs. But a shutdown is
unlikely to affect the country's sovereign credit rating.
President Obama, saying he was not "resigned" to a shutdown,
said he planned to talk to congressional leaders later, as well
as on Tuesday and Wednesday, but held out no new offer of
compromise on his signature health-care law.
Investors are accustomed to political battles in Washington
resulting in a last-minute accord and voiced skepticism any
shutdown would last for an extended period.
The CBOE's Volatility index, often called Wall
Street's fear gauge, jumped to a September high of 17.49, before
shedding some losses to trade at 16.60.
"I don't think there is 'panic' per se, although the VIX is
near 17, which is higher than what we've been seeing for some
time," said Randy Frederick, director of trading and derivatives
at Charles Schwab & Co. in Austin, Texas.
The dollar last traded 0.07 percent lower against a basket
of six major currencies at 80.233 and was near break-even
against the yen, up 0.1 percent at 98.34 yen. The euro
rose 0.03 percent at $1.3525.
MSCI's all-country equity stock index was
down 0.78 percent, while the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
of regional shares closed down 0.6 percent at 1,247.14.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 128.57
points, or 0.84 percent, at 15,129.67. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 10.20 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,681.55.
The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 10.12 points, or
0.27 percent, at 3,771.48.
Despite a slide since the Federal Reserve surprised the
market on Sept. 18 by not starting to trim its stimulus program,
stocks closed the month and quarter higher.
The Dow rose 2.2 percent, the S&P gained 3.0 percent and the
Nasdaq 5.1 percent for the month. Over the quarter the Dow rose
1.5 percent, the S&P 4.7 percent and the Nasdaq 10.8 percent.
Shares of defense companies declined, as a prolonged
government shutdown would most likely diminish the amount of new
contracts. Raytheon Co closed 1.4 percent lower at
$77.07 and Lockheed Martin Corp fell 1.3 percent to
$127.55, while Boeing Co slipped 1.1 percent to $117.50.
The PHLX defense sector slid 0.82 percent.
Wall Street has weathered similar incidents in the past.
During a shutdown from Dec. 15, 1995, to Jan. 6, 1996, the S&P
500 added 0.1 percent. During the Nov. 13-19, 1995, shutdown,
the benchmark index rose 1.3 percent, according to data by Jason
Goepfert, president of SentimenTrader.com.
That pattern of gains may not hold this time, given that
economic growth continues to be weak. Wall Street may also be
ripe for a sell-off, with the S&P near an all-time high after
having escaped any sustained pullback so far this year.
In the latest economic data, the Chicago Purchasing Managers
index rose more than expected in September, climbing to a
reading of 55.7 from 53 the previous month. Analysts were
expecting a reading of 54.
Fears of a U.S. government shutdown supported safe-haven
demand for bonds, sending benchmark yields to their lowest in
seven weeks.
U.S. government debt was on track to post its first monthly
gain since April and to eke out its first quarterly rise since a
year ago, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"The best way to say what the market is doing right now is
that it's pricing in a partial government shutdown," said John
Herrmann, director of interest rates strategy at Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities in New York.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose in choppy trade, with the
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond up 4/32 in
price to yield 2.6118 percent.
Brent crude oil fell, heading for its first monthly decline
since May, as the looming U.S. government shutdown clouded the
outlook for demand, while tensions over Iran continued to ease.
Brent fell 26 cents to settle at $108.37 a barrel.
U.S. crude settled down 54 cents at $102.33 a barrel.
Gold prices posted their best quarter in a year, gaining
almost 8 percent, but fell during the session on the impasse in
Washington.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,328.74 an ounce,
while U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery
settled down $12.20 at $1,327 an ounce.