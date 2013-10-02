* U.S. government shutdown enters 2nd day, no end in sight
* Surprisingly weak U.S. private jobs report also weighs
* Euro at 8-month high; ECB holds rates, Italian crisis
eases
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Global equity markets and the
dollar fell on Wednesday as the U.S. government shutdown entered
its second day and as data showed U.S. private employers added
fewer jobs than expected last month.
Although equities showed resilience on Tuesday on hopes the
first partial shutdown of the U.S. government in 17 years would
be short-lived, just one day later concerns about the economic
impact grew as no signs emerged of an end to the budget standoff
in Washington.
Market volatility will likely increase the longer the
shutdown persists. Investors are also looking for an indication
of how negotiations play out over the looming need to raise the
government's debt ceiling. The debt ceiling is far more
important, as it could lead to an unprecedented default by the
United States, which is considered unlikely.
"There's a sense that the debate isn't going to end soon.
Yesterday's rally was driven by a hope this wouldn't last, but
that hope is diminishing," said Oliver Pursche, president of
Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
Data showing U.S. private employers added 166,000 jobs in
September, below forecasts for 180,000 new jobs, added to
investor jitters. The private-sector report has taken on added
significance this week because the government shutdown means
that the monthly payrolls report due out on Friday from the
Labor Department may be delayed.
"If the numbers had come up really, really strong, perhaps
people would overlook the problems in Washington. But with the
numbers coming in slightly below expectations, it renews concern
that the recovery could start to peter out," said Rick Meckler,
president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell 0.28 percent to 383.55 one day
after gaining 0.7 percent.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares ended 0.7 percent lower at 1,247.14 points,
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.5 percent at 2,918.31 points.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 72.67 points,
or 0.48 percent, at 15,119.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slid 4.88 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,690.12. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 7.01 points, or 0.18
percent, at 3,810.98.
The dollar extended Monday's losses on expectations the
shutdown will further delay the Federal Reserve's plans to scale
back its asset-purchase program.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, fell as low as 79.781, its lowest level
since February. It was last trading at 79.905, down 0.29
percent.
Safe-haven U.S. government debt prices rose. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 11/32 in price to
yield 2.6082 percent.
The cost of insuring U.S. government bonds against default
for the next year also rose, gaining 5 basis points to raise the
cost of protecting $10 million of debt to $35,000 - the highest
since Aug. 31 and above the rate for five-year insurance.
Because it usually costs more to buy longer-term default
insurance, the current level is considered a classic sign of
credit stress, reflecting the concerns over whether the United
States will be able to raise the federal government's debt limit
in coming weeks.
The euro rose 0.44 percent to $1.3583, after having
hit $1.3606, its highest level since February. The European
Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, holding off any
fresh policy action while it waits to see whether the fragile
euro zone recovery strengthens.
A confidence vote for Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's
government ended fears that the euro zone's third-largest
economy would be forced into fresh elections, adding to the
currency's appeal.
Italian shares and bonds both rose as it become clear that
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would drop his attempts
to bring down the government, sending Milan's FTSE MIB share
index up as much as 1.8 percent, before closing 0.7
percent higher.
Gold rose a day after falling 3 percent to a two-month low
as the dollar weakened. Spot gold last traded at
$1,316.40 an ounce, up from the previous day's close of
$1,285.99 an ounce.
U.S. crude futures led the oil complex higher on Wednesday
following a report that construction of Trans-Canada's Gulf
Coast pipeline would be completed by the end of the month.
Brent crude for November rose 94 cents to $108.88 a
barrel. U.S. crude traded at $103.62, up $1.58.