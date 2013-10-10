* Wall St indexes rise 1 pct, European shares also gain
* Dollar extends gains against yen, euro
* Gold extends Wednesday's losses
* Oil higher on kidnapping of Libyan PM
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 10 Global stock markets and the
dollar rallied on Thursday as the first signs of progress
towards ending the budget and debt limit deadlock in Washington
helped dial down fears of a calamitous U.S. default.
House Republican leaders will visit the White House later as
efforts intensify to break the impasse that has left parts of
the U.S. government shuttered for more than a week.
The dollar strengthened and was near a three-week high
against most major currencies by the middle of the European
session as recent U.S. lending market tensions also relaxed.
"It would be a minor sign of hope there may be some more
positive news coming in the next couple of days, hard to make
much more out of that," said Fred Dickson, chief market
strategist, D.A. Davidson & Co in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
"The markets right now are betting somebody will blink
between now and October 17."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 181.65
points, or 1.23 percent, at 14,984.63. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 22.10 points, or 1.33 percent, at 1,678.50.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 59.42 points, or 1.62
percent, at 3,737.20.
European stocks were strong too, up 1.6 percent and
on course for their best day in a month after closing on
Wednesday at their lowest since Sept. 5.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned the standoff was
stressing financial markets but that prioritizing government
payments just to avoid hitting the debt limit would be
irresponsible.
Both U.S. political parties floated the possibility on
Wednesday of a short-term increase in the country's $16.7
trillion debt limit to avoid a default and allow time for
broader negotiations.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.2 percent against a
basket of currencies, and with the dollar heading up, the euro
was already on the back foot. Further pressure came after
both French and Italian industrial production figures fell short
of expectations.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3508.
The dollar rallied 0.8 percent to 98.15 yen, up from
a two-month low of 96.55 yen hit on Tuesday. Traders said the
dollar rebounded after finding strong support at its 200-day
moving average, currently at 96.82.
DEAL OR NO DEAL
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits hit a six-month high last week, pressured by the U.S.
government shutdown.
In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei share average
advanced 0.9 percent to its highest in a week, while shares
elsewhere lost ground.
Investors have expected the Republicans and Democrats to cut
a deal by an Oct. 17 deadline to raise the debt ceiling, though
each day that passes without an agreement tests their nerves.
It is unclear how long a short-term deal would be effective
for, but any move to raise the borrowing limit would at least
stave off a possible default.
"It's a step forward for the market to resume risk-taking,
though we are not too optimistic," said Isao Kubo, an equity
strategist at Japan's Nissay Asset Management. "Investors are
cautiously buying back."
Strains in short-term U.S. interest rates and funding
markets have increased as the deadline nears.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 15/32, with the yield at 2.7163 percent.
There were few signs of nerves on European bond markets,
however, with German government bonds, typically favored by
risk-sensitive investors, edging lower and higher-yielding euro
zone periphery debt faring better.
BREATHING SPACE
News that the Federal Reserve's decision last month not to
reduce its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program was a "close
call" helped buoy the U.S. currency.
"This is consistent with our expectations that the Fed will
taper purchases at the upcoming December meeting," Barclays
Capital said in a note. "That said, the ongoing federal
government shutdown and upcoming expiration of the debt ceiling
suggests that the decision to taper could be pushed into 2014."
As the dollar regained its footing, gold eased 0.6
percent, extending Wednesday's 0.9 percent decline.
Oil rose on news Libya's prime minister had been seized by
armed gunmen in a Tripoli hotel, although he was later freed.
Brent rose 1.3 percent to $110.44 per barrel and U.S. crude
prices added 0.1 percent to about $101.75 a barrel. U.S.
prices had tumbled 1.9 percent on Wednesday after the largest
weekly build-up of U.S. stocks in a year added to the worries of
a market already concerned about the budget deadlock.