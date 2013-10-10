* Wall St indexes rise over 1 pct, European shares also gain
* Dollar extends gains against yen, euro steadies
* Gold extends Wednesday's losses
* Oil higher on kidnapping of Libyan PM
By Barani Krishnan and Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 10 Global stock markets and U.S.
Treasuries yields surged on Thursday on the first signs of
progress towards ending the budget and debt limit deadlock that
could cause a historic debt default by the United States.
The dollar initially hit a 2-week high against major
currencies before paring gains.
U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest in more than
two weeks on hopes Congress will reach a deal to raise the debt
ceiling before the Oct. 17 deadline, reducing demand for
safe-haven Treasuries. The Treasury will sell later in the day
$13 billion in new 30-year debt.
House Republican leaders will visit the White House later as
efforts intensify to break the impasse that has left parts of
the U.S. government shuttered for more than a week.
The dollar was near a three-week high against most major
currencies by the middle of the European session as recent U.S.
lending market tensions also relaxed.
"It would be a minor sign of hope there may be some more
positive news coming in the next couple of days, hard to make
much more out of that," said Fred Dickson, chief market
strategist, D.A. Davidson & Co in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
"The markets right now are betting somebody will blink
between now and October 17."
At 11:00 a.m. EDT (1600 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 180.91 points, or 1.22 percent, at
14,983.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 21.54
points, or 1.30 percent, at 1,677.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 56.78 points, or 1.54 percent, at 3,734.56.
The 45-country MSCI stock index was up 1.2
percent, on track to its strongest showing in 3 months.
European stocks rallied, too, rising 1.8 percent to
be on track for their best day in a month. On Wednesday,
European equities hit a more than 1-month low.
Both U.S. political parties floated the possibility on
Wednesday of a short-term increase in the country's $16.7
trillion debt limit to avoid a default and allow time for
broader negotiations.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.1 percent against a
basket of currencies. The euro was flat, recovering from
early pressure after French and Italian industrial production
data fell short of market expectations.
Against the yen, the dollar rallied 0.8 percent to 98.15
, up from a two-month low of 96.55 yen hit on Tuesday.
Traders said the dollar rebounded after finding strong support
at its 200-day moving average, currently at 96.82.
SHORT-TERM DEAL?
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits hit a six-month high last week, pressured by the U.S.
government shutdown.
Investors expect Republicans and Democrats to cut a deal to
raise the debt ceiling before next Thursday's deadline, though
each day that passes without an agreement tests their nerves.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said while the standoff in
Congress was stressing financial markets, prioritizing
government payments just to avoid hitting the debt limit would
be irresponsible.
It is unclear how long a short-term deal would be effective
for, but any move to raise the borrowing limit would at least
stave off a possible default.
"It's a step forward for the market to resume risk-taking,
though we are not too optimistic," said Isao Kubo, an equity
strategist at Japan's Nissay Asset Management. "Investors are
cautiously buying back."
NEAR-TERM FUNDING PRESSURE DOWN
Strains on short-term U.S. interest rates and funding
markets have eased after running up in the past two sessions.
The current on-the-run one-month Treasury bill yields
traded at 0.18 percent on Thursday, down from 0.29
percent earlier in the day and Tuesday's five-year high of 0.36
percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 14/32, its yield at 2.7126 percent. Thirty-year bonds
dropped 20/32 in price to yield 3.78 percent, the
highest since September 20.
There were few signs of nerves on European bond markets,
however, with German government bonds, typically favored by
risk-sensitive investors, edging lower and higher-yielding euro
zone periphery debt faring better.
As the dollar regained its footing, gold eased 0.6
percent, extending Wednesday's 0.9 percent decline.
Oil rose on news Libya's prime minister had been seized by
armed gunmen in a Tripoli hotel, although he was later freed.
Brent crude jumped 2.1 percent to $111.38 per barrel
and U.S. crude added 1.5 percent to $103.11.