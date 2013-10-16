* Washington may be closing in on deal to resolve debt
crisis
* Wall Street up more than 1 pct, global stock index climbs
* U.S. dollar up against yen, other currencies
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 16 World equity markets rose and
short-term U.S. Treasury debt gained on Wednesday as U.S. Senate
leaders announced a deal to prevent the United States from
defaulting on its debt and end the government shutdown.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell said leaders had come to an agreement,
which will reopen the government that has been shut since Oct.
1, and raise the debt ceiling. The House of Representatives
planned to vote on the measure later in the day.
The final passage may come after the Treasury's Thursday
deadline for being able to borrow, but news that a deal had
emerged was enough to push U.S. stock prices within striking
distance of an all-time high.
It also comes after days of political wrangling over the
U.S. budget and the debt limit, which has sparked substantial
preparation by dealers in government securities in case of a
default.
"Any deal that gets us out of the current box, where we have
a potential imminent default, is good," said Cam Albright,
director of asset allocation at Wilmington Trust Investment
Advisors in Wilmington, Delaware.
The fixed income market has busied itself with preparations
in case of a missed coupon payment, which would reverberate
through the short-term repurchase market, a key source of
overnight funding for banks and other institutions that depend
on the use of Treasury securities as collateral.
That market was effectively shut when Lehman Brothers
collapsed in 2008 and endured severe strains in 2011 during the
previous debt ceiling crisis.
Some have compared the situation to the extensive
preparations to prepare technology systems for the so-called Y2K
millennium bug in 2000, or to the fiscal ceiling debate in 2012.
"People were staying up all night worried about what would
happen during (the Y2K) deadline. Then nothing happened," said
David Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy with Credit
Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
"In this case, all the switching out of T-bills and dealings
with repos would be for naught if we don't default."
Wariness over the problems in Washington has caused much
volatility in the near-term Treasury bill market, which is more
sensitive to the debt limit.
Interest rates on T-bills due on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31
rose in early dealings, but then eased
on the likelihood that a feared default had been avoided. The
yield on a two-year Treasury note that matures at the end of
October and was issued in 2011 last stood at
0.6611, down from 0.7640 percent earlier in the session.
However, the difference between bid and offer prices in the
short-term rates market and the repo market were elevated,
widening to about 10 basis points. They normally trade around a
1-basis-point gap. Activity in the repo market was quiet,
according to brokers, because traders were waiting for the
outcome of the negotiations in Washington.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear index,
fell 18.7 percent to 15.18.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 155.41
points, or 1.02 percent, at 15,323.42. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 17.97 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,716.03.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.47 points, or 1.01
percent, at 3,832.48.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, was up 0.6 percent at 389.54, not far
from a five-year peak of 391.54 hit on Sept 19.
Worries over whether a resolution will be reached have
roiled markets, and late on Tuesday Fitch Ratings warned it
could cut the U.S. sovereign rating from AAA, citing the
impasse.
The owners of more than 20 U.S. Treasury securities are seen
most at risk, with the Federal Reserve almost certainly the
largest holder. For a factbox, see
If Washington does not reach a deal by Thursday, the U.S.
government will by law no longer be able to add to the national
debt and will have to rely on incoming revenue and about $30
billion in cash to pay the country's many obligations.
That money is expected to run out quickly and the government
would start missing payments in the weeks ahead.
With a large interest payment due at the end of the month
and $58 billion in other obligations coming due the following
day, many analysts have circled Oct. 31 as a possible date for
default if Congress has still failed to reach an agreement.
DEAL TALK ALSO BOOSTS U.S. DOLLAR, OIL
The dollar rose to a three-year high against the yen and
gained against major currencies. The dollar was up 0.6 percent
at 98.80 yen, not far from the Sept. 27 high of 99.04.
The dollar index up 0.2 percent at 80.658, with a peak of
80.754, its highest since Sept 18.
Oil prices also rose on the deal talk. Brent crude futures
gained 90 cents to settle at $110.86 a barrel, while
U.S. crude oil futures gained $1.08 to $102.29.
Gold prices dropped, with spot gold fell 0.6 percent
to $1,272.40 an ounce.