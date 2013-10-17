* U.S. government passes temporary spending, borrowing bills
* Relief rally short-lived as concerns over consequences
dominate
* Dollar index up against major currencies; gold jumps
* Wall Street stocks mixed after opening lower; global stock
index up
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 17 The dollar fell and Treasuries
gained on Thursday as relief over a U.S. budget deal shifted to
focus over the effect of the 16-day government shutdown on the
economy and prospects of a re-run early next year.
Analysts said economic weakness resulting from the shutdown
and uncertainty over the next round of budget and debt
negotiations may keep the Federal Reserve from withdrawing
monetary stimulus at least until a few months into next year.
The legislation signed overnight by President Barack Obama
to fund the government until Jan. 15 and extend a debt ceiling
deadline to Feb. 7, pulling the world's biggest economy back
from the brink of a historic default, did little to resolve the
underlying disputes that led to the crisis in the first
place.
The dollar index was down 1 percent at 79.700, well
off a one-month high of 80.754 struck on Wednesday. Against the
yen, it lost 0.9 percent to trade at 97.83 yen, pulling back
from a three-week high of 99.00 yen set earlier in the global
day. The dollar trough on Thursday against the yen was the
lowest in a week and was the largest percentage fall in a month.
"The U.S. dollar is the worst performing currency as
attention shifts from the U.S. debt debacle to incoming Fed
rhetoric," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst, at
FXCM-owned DailyFX.com in New York.
In the U.S. Treasury market, the 10-year benchmark Treasury
note was up 19/32, its yield down at 2.6013 percent
from 2.67 percent on Wednesday, when yields also eased in
anticipation of a debt ceiling deal.
Also, interest rates on ultra-short-term U.S. government
debt fell sharply. The government had been expected to exhaust
its $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing limit on Thursday,
raising the risk it would not meet benefit payments and debt
obligations in coming days.
Fears that the Treasury Department might delay paying debt
holders made some large money market funds shed holdings of
Treasury bills that mature in the second half of October into
the first half of November. These were seen as most vulnerable
if the government could not increase its borrowing capacity in
time.
The unease in holding these T-bills catapulted their
interest rates to levels not seen in five years. The one-month
yields were briefly double the yields on two-year Treasury notes
.
On Thursday, with prompt payment on short-term debt now
assured, rates on October U.S. Treasury bills due Nov. 14
last traded at 0.020 percent, down 13 basis points
from late on Wednesday.
U.S. stocks were nearly flat, with disappointing results
from top companies, including International Business Machines
and eBay keeping a lid on the market.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 48.41 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,325.42. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 4.85 points, or 0.28 percent, at
1,726.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.31
points, or 0.32 percent, at 3,851.74.
MSCI's world equity index, tracking shares
in 45 countries, touched a five-year high and was last up 0.7
percent. European shares were up 0.1 percent.
FISCAL CLIFF II
The temporary nature of the agreement and longer-term
worries that the debt ceiling risks would become a structural
drag on the economy remained a worry.
The likelihood that the fiscal saga would mean a delay in
the start of the Fed's planned withdrawal of its monetary
stimulus was strengthened by Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher.
In remarks prepared for delivery to the Economic Club of New
York, he said: "Kicking the can down the road for a few months
will not solve the pathology of fiscal misfeasance that
undermines our economy and threatens our future."
Markets had expected the Fed to announce in September that
it would cut its bond purchases. When that did not happen, they
switched forecasts to December, and now many anticipate no
action until next year.
By pushing back expectations of Fed tapering, the deal
encouraged traders to the sell the dollar against the currencies
of nations perceived to have less-accommodative policies.
The weaker dollar and the likelihood of Fed holding back on
reducing its monetary stimulus also gave gold a big lift.
Spot gold rallied to a high of $1,322.56 per ounce
early in the U.S. session, up more than 3 percent on the day.
Oil prices declined, with Brent crude down $1.31
cents at $109.28 a barrel and U.S. crude oil down $1.83
at $100.46.