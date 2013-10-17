* U.S. government passes temporary spending, borrowing bills
* Relief rally short-lived as concerns over consequences
dominate
* Dollar index down against major currencies
* Wall Street stocks mixed; IBM shares drop 6 pct after
results disappoint
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 17 The dollar fell and Treasuries
gained on Thursday as relief over a U.S. budget deal shifted to
focus on the effect of the 16-day government shutdown on the
economy and prospects of a re-run early next year.
Analysts said economic weakness resulting from the shutdown
and uncertainty over the next round of budget and debt
negotiations may keep the Federal Reserve from withdrawing
monetary stimulus at least until a few months into the year.
U.S. stocks were mixed, with disappointing results from
International Business Machines dragging down the Dow.
IBM shares hit a two-year low a day after it reported a 4
percent drop in third-quarter revenue, weaker than expected. The
shares were down 6 percent at $175.55.
President Barack Obama overnight signed legislation to fund
the government until Jan. 15 and extend a debt ceiling deadline
to Feb. 7, pulling the world's biggest economy back from the
brink of a historic default.
The move did little, however, to resolve the underlying
disputes that led to the crisis in the first
place. The temporary nature of the agreement and
longer-term worries that the debt ceiling risks would become a
structural drag on the economy left significant unease for
investors.
The dollar index was down 1 percent at 79.700, well
off a one-month high of 80.754 struck on Wednesday. Against the
yen, it lost 0.9 percent to trade at 97.83 yen, pulling back
from a three-week high of 99.00 yen set earlier in the global
day. The dollar's trough on Thursday against the yen was the
lowest in a week and the largest percentage fall in a month.
"The impact of the government shutdown and the possible
fogginess of the economic data we'll get for a while has
convinced more large firms that the Federal Reserve will not
reduce its bond purchases until next year," said Matthew Duch,
portfolio manager at Calvert Investments in Bethesda, Maryland.
"It becomes harder for the Fed to remove itself from the
market."
Those expectations helped Treasury prices, along with the
fact that the debt deal encouraged investors to reinvest cash.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 20/32 in price,
their yields easing to 2.5976 percent from 2.67 percent on
Wednesday, when yields had eased in anticipation of a debt
ceiling deal. Yields have dropped from 3.0 percent before the
Fed decided last month not to pare its bond purchases.
Also, interest rates on ultra-short-term U.S. government
debt fell sharply. The government had been expected to exhaust
its $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing limit on Thursday,
raising the risk it would not meet benefit payments and debt
obligations in coming days.
Fears that the Treasury Department might delay paying debt
holders made some large money market funds shed holdings of
Treasury bills that mature in the second half of October into
the first half of November, seen most vulnerable if the
government could not increase its borrowing capacity in time.
The unease in holding these T-bills catapulted their
interest rates to levels not seen in five years. The one-month
yields were briefly double the yields on two-year Treasury notes
.
On Thursday, with prompt payment on short-term debt now
assured, rates on October U.S. Treasury bills due Nov. 14
last traded at 0.0175 percent, down 13 basis points
from late Wednesday, according to Reuters data.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 50.64 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,323.19. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 6.34 points, or 0.37 percent, at
1,727.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.84
points, or 0.41 percent, at 3,855.27.
MSCI's world equity index, tracking shares
in 45 countries, touched a five-year high and was last up 0.8
percent. European shares ended 0.2 percent higher.
FED'S NEXT MOVE IN FOCUS
The likelihood that the fiscal saga would mean a delay in
the start of the Fed's planned withdrawal of its monetary
stimulus was strengthened by Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher.
In remarks prepared for delivery to the Economic Club of New
York, he said: "Kicking the can down the road for a few months
will not solve the pathology of fiscal misfeasance that
undermines our economy and threatens our future."
Markets had expected the Fed to announce in September that
it would cut its bond purchases. When that did not happen,
forecasts switched to December, and now many anticipate no
action until next year.
By pushing back expectations of Fed tapering, the deal
encouraged traders to sell the dollar against the currencies of
nations perceived to have less-accommodative policies.
The weaker dollar and the likelihood of Fed holding back on
reducing its monetary stimulus also gave gold a big lift.
Spot gold rallied to a high of $1,322.56 per ounce
early in the U.S. session, up more than 3 percent on the day.
U.S. oil prices slid more than $2 to their lowest since
early July as stocks in the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub began to
reverse a months-long decline. U.S. crude oil was down $2
at $100.29 a barrel.
Brent crude was down $1.83 cents at $108.76.