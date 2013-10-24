* China's factories expand at best pace in seven months
* U.S. Treasuries yields near three-month lows as Fed taper
seen next year
* Wall St up as mixed earnings offset by China data, Fed
hopes
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 24 Global equity markets resumed
their recent upward trend on Thursday, boosted by signs of
growth in Chinese manufacturing, while the euro rose to a fresh
two-year peak against the dollar.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index was on track for its tenth
gain in the past 12 sessions as expectations for steady
accommodative monetary policy for the foreseeable future offset
a mixed batch of earnings and economic data. The benchmark index
closed at a record on Tuesday.
Boosting investors' appetite for risky assets was data
showing growth in China's vast factory sector reached a
seven-month high this month, easing concerns about a slowdown in
Chinese exports, which would point to weakening global demand.
In the United States, initial claims for state unemployment
benefits fell less than expected in the latest week. The
preliminary read of Markit's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index grew at its slowest pace in a year this month and factory
output contracted for the first time since late 2009.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3802, having hit
$1.3824, its strongest since November 2011, while the dollar
fell broadly, hitting a near nine-month low against a basket of
currencies of 79.081. It was last down 0.1 percent at
79.166.
U.S. Treasuries yields held near three-month lows on
Thursday as expectations that the Federal Reserve is still
months away from reducing the size of its $85-billion-a-month
bond-purchase program kept up strong demand for the debt.
Fed policy is seen as very data-dependent, though economic
indicators over the coming months are likely to be skewed by the
effects of the government shutdown. That could limit insight on
the state of the economy and to what degree the shutdown and the
fight over raising the debt ceiling harmed growth.
"What we've been seeing since the government shutdown and
debt ceiling was resolved is a desire to jump back into
Treasuries," said Jason Rogan, managing director in Treasuries
trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.
"Most market participants are of the mind that the Fed is on
hold for the foreseeable future."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last was down
7/32 in price to yield at 2.5106 percent, near the three-month
lows of 2.47 percent set on Wednesday.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 93.07 points, or 0.60 percent, at 15,506.40. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 6.02 points, or 0.34 percent, at
1,752.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.80
points, or 0.63 percent, at 3,931.88.
European shares recovered their poise, climbing back toward
five-year highs on strong corporate results and the encouraging
manufacturing data from top metals consumer China.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.5
percent to 1,285.89, recovering from the previous session's fall
and climbing back toward Tuesday's five-year highs of 1,291.93.
MSCI's world equity index added 0.3 percent,
slightly retracing losses of 0.6 percent on Wednesday, when
markets were rocked by fears that a spike in Chinese short-term
rates could hurt growth.
MIXED EARNINGS
U.S. corporate earnings continue to pour in, with 47 S&P 500
components expected to report on Thursday, including
Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc after the
close of trading.
So far, the prospect of continuing easy money was enough to
offset an earnings season marked by some weak outlooks and tepid
revenue growth. Shares of Dow Chemical Co, Xerox Corp
and AT&T Inc all fell following results on
Wednesday, though Ford Motor Co was a bright spot.
"Earnings haven't been a best-case or worst-case scenario,
but it doesn't look like the economy is firing on all
cylinders," said John Norris, managing director of wealth
management with Oakworth Capital Bank in Birmingham, Alabama.
"Still, while the gains we've seen might be illusory, given
the Fed, there's no reason to think we're on the cusp of a
pullback so long as the Fed stays put."
In commodities trading, spot gold rose as much as 1.2
percent to its highest since Sept. 20 at $1,348.24 an ounce, as
the outlook for an unchanged Fed policy heightened concerns
about inflation risk.
Brent crude futures slipped as rising supplies of crude oil
in the United States drove prices toward a two-month low, while
U.S. crude fell for a fourth straight session, to its lowest
since June. But the selling was not as heavy as in the previous
session.
Brent crude oil was down 71 cents to $107.09 a
barrel while the U.S. crude oil benchmark, West Texas
Intermediate or WTI, edged up 13 cents to $96.99.
Copper fell to its lowest in more than a week as
concerns about tight credit in China and its impact on demand
offset the brighter growth outlook.