* China's factories expand at best pace in seven months
* Euro gains as bearish dollar sentiment persists
* U.S. bond yields bounce off 3-month lows as rally pauses
* Wall St gains as Fed hopes offset mixed earnings
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 24 Global equity markets resumed
their recent upward trend on Thursday, boosted by signs of
growth in China's manufacturing sector, while the dollar fell to
a two-year low on expectations for a steady accommodative
monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.
The S&P 500 index ended higher, locking in the benchmark's
10th session of gains in the past 12 as investors shrugged off a
mixed batch of earnings and economic data.
"You've got this underlying liquidity surge that's propping
prices up, and earnings season hasn't been poor," said Bucky
Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in
Birmingham, Alabama.
The dollar was pressured, hitting a nine-month low against a
basket of currencies on growing expectations the Fed will not
shrink its bond-purchase program until next year. The greenback
was last down 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies.
The euro shrugged off disappointing data showing the pace of
growth in euro zone business eased this month. Talk of heavy
buying by central banks in Asia also boosted the currency.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3803, having hit as
high as $1.3825, according to Reuters data, its strongest since
November 2011.
Data showing growth in China's vast factory sector reached a
seven-month high this month also fed investors' appetite for
risky assets and eased concerns about a slowdown in Chinese
exports, which would point to weakening global demand.
But U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time in
four years while the euro zone economy lost momentum, surveys
showed, suggesting the world economy is still facing speed bumps
as China tries to rebound from a slowdown and as growth in
advanced economies remains fragile.
In a heavy day of U.S. earnings reports, 47 S&P 500
components including Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc
reported results on Thursday.
Third-quarter earnings overall have brought disappointments,
including some weak outlooks. Just 53 percent of companies so
far have beat analysts' revenue expectations, below the
long-term average, according to Thomson Reuters data.
U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from three-month lows as
buying on views the Federal Reserve will not shrink its
bond-purchase program until next year faded.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries traded down 8/32 in
price to yield 2.514 percent, up 3 basis points from late on
Wednesday. The 10-year yield fell to a three-month low of 2.471
percent on Wednesday.
Fed policy is seen as very data-dependent, though economic
indicators over the coming months are likely to be skewed by the
effects of the government shutdown. That could limit insight on
the state of the U.S. economy and to what degree the shutdown
and the fight over raising the debt ceiling harmed growth.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
ended up 95.88 points, or 0.62 percent, at 15,509.21. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.69 points, or 0.33
percent, at 1,752.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
21.89 points, or 0.56 percent, at 3,928.96.
European shares recovered their poise, climbing back toward
five-year highs on strong corporate results and the encouraging
manufacturing data from top metals consumer China.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.5
percent to 1,285.89, recovering from the previous session's fall
and climbing back toward Tuesday's five-year highs of 1,291.93.
MSCI's world equity index added 0.3 percent,
partially retracing losses of 0.6 percent on Wednesday, when
markets were rocked by fears that a spike in Chinese short-term
rates could hurt growth.
In commodities trading, spot gold rose 1.4 percent to
$1,350.06 an ounce, having earlier hit $1,351.61, its highest
since Sept. 20.
The U.S. crude oil benchmark snapped three sessions
of losses and ended the day 25 cents higher at $97.11 a barrel,
after touching a four-month low of $95.95. Brent crude oil
ended 81 cents lower to $106.99 a barrel, a fresh
two-month settlement low.