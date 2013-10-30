* Below-forecast US jobs data supports Fed keeping stimulus
* Shares tick up on Fed bets; world equity touches 2008 high
* Brent rises on Libya concern, WTI drops on U.S. data
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 30 A gauge of global shares rose
to its highest in almost six years on Wednesday as bets lingered
the Federal Reserve will remain supportive, while the U.S.
dollar edged lower giving further support to gold and copper
prices.
Most traders expect the U.S. central bank to signal later in
the day it plans to keep in place a stimulus program that has
lifted equities and other risk assets while weighing on the U.S.
currency and Treasury bond yields.
Spot gold rose the most in a week after soft U.S. jobs data
supported the view the Fed will keep its $85 billion a month in
bond purchases in place, aiming to lift an economy that
struggles to stand on its own.
U.S. private-sector employers hired the fewest number of
workers in six months in October while tepid domestic demand
kept inflation benign last month, suggesting the economy was
still in need of stimulus.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 edged up to a fresh intraday
record but indexes were mostly unchanged ahead of the Fed
statement expected at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
Analysts, however, warned that any hint that the Fed could
trim back stimulus in the near future would prompt a negative
reaction, and noted that the recent rally had stretched
valuations to a point that could encourage some profit-taking.
"The Fed is likely to continue to stimulate the economy into
next year but since the market is overbought at this point, any
surprise (...) could temporarily knock the wind out of this
rally," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell
Global Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.58 points or
0.05 percent, to 15,687.93, the S&P 500 gained 0.37
points or 0.02 percent, to 1,772.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.636 points or 0.02 percent, to 3,952.974.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index reached its
highest since mid-2008 with help from earnings including those
from Volkswagen and retailer Next.
The MSCI world equity index hit an intraday
level not seen since early 2008 and was last up 0.2 percent.
DOLLAR DIPS WHILE GOLD, COPPER JUMP
U.S. private-sector employers added 130,000 jobs in October,
below expectations for a rise of 150,000, data that hurt the
U.S. currency. The dollar dipped less than 0.1 percent against a
basket of major currencies after gaining nearly 0.5
percent on Tuesday.
"The private sector jobs data reflects a labor market that
shifted to lower gear in recent months and feeds into forecasts
that the Fed will hold off on tapering until late in the first
quarter of 2014," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.
Dollar sellers had driven the U.S. currency to nine-month
lows by the end of last week, taking their lead from a steady
decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors anticipated and
extended the period of Fed bond buying.
The 10-year Treasury note last traded up 5/32 in
price with a yield of 2.4907 percent.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3764 After
dropping the most in three weeks on Tuesday.
Spot gold rose the most in a week also on expectations the
Fed will keep buying bonds and pressuring the dollar. Gold
was last up 0.8 percent near $1,355 an ounce.
Copper prices jumped 1.2 percent to $7,825 a ton.
Brent crude edged above $109 a barrel as export
disruptions in Libya continue to cut supplies to Europe and
Asia, while the benchmark U.S. contract fell 1.2 percent
to $97 a barrel after a bigger-than-expected increase in
inventories in the United States.