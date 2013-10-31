* U.S. stocks lower after Fed falls short of dovish
expectations
* Euro falls the most in 6 months versus U.S. dollar
* Treasuries prices down after strong U.S. data
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The euro fell on Thursday while
the U.S. dollar rose on diverging market views about next moves
from top central banks, while the greenback's advance sent gold
prices on their largest drop in three weeks.
Wall Street stocks traded slightly lower, a gauge of global
equities fell the most in a week, and crude prices fell
alongside other risk assets.
The dollar rose for a fifth straight session against a
basket of major currencies as the Federal Reserve's latest
outlook was perceived as less dovish than expected.
The greenback's gains extended as the euro fell after a drop
in eurozone inflation to its lowest in nearly four years raised
speculation the European Central Bank will further ease monetary
policy.
Market expectations that the Fed would continue its $85
billion a month bond-buying stimulus well into next year were
not fully met, and some now see a chance for the Fed to begin a
wind-down in December.
The current pace of purchases has pressured the dollar and
Treasury yields lower, while boosting equities and some
commodities. Those trends were partially reversing on Thursday.
"We would caution dollar bears as some (news) articles are
suggesting that a December taper is a real possibility, so there
is some added upside risk to the dollar, particularly since the
market is now positioned for a first half 2014 taper," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.
U.S. stocks fell but were not far from record highs set
earlier this week. Major indexes turned lower after the Fed
statement on Wednesday, but coming off a recent rally the
selling was not seen as a capitulation.
"Nobody was surprised by the lack of action by the Fed, but
there was a lack of clarity that was disappointing," said Rex
Macey, who helps oversee $20 billion as chief investment officer
at Wilmington Trust.
"There is reason for caution at these levels, but nobody
seems to be euphoric, so I don't think people need to get too
defensive at this point."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 63.19 points or
0.4 percent, to 15,555.57, the S&P 500 lost 6.68 points
or 0.38 percent, to 1,756.63 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 18.759 points or 0.48 percent, to 3,911.861.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent after climbing to a five-year high in the previous
session. The index remained on track to record a second straight
month of gains with a rise of more than 3 percent in October.
The MSCI world equity index dropped 0.6
percent, with its October gain near 4 percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices turned negative after the pace of
business activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped in October,
exceeding expectations.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.553 percent. They were up
as much as 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.502 percent earlier.
CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES RATTLED
The euro fell the most in six months versus the
dollar, down 1 percent at $1.3601. The dollar index added
0.4 percent to trade above 80 for the first time in two weeks
and extended its five-day streak of gains to a total 1.2 percent
advance.
The euro was hurt further after figures from Eurostat showed
inflation in the 17-country bloc unexpectedly dropped to a near
four-year low in October and unemployment stayed at a record
high in September. German retail and French consumer data also
came in below par.
With the ECB aiming for inflation just under 2 percent,
Marie Diron, a senior economic advisor for Ernst & Young, said
the central bank may now have to start considering action.
"The ECB can provide more liquidity and also express unease
about the strength of the euro to try to avoid the euro zone
slipping into deflation," she said.
In commodities markets, the dollar strength weighed. Spot
gold faded after rising the most in a week at one stage
on Wednesday. It fell 1.3 percent to $1,324.71 an ounce on
Thursday while Brent crude fell 0.8 percent to $108.97 a
barrel and U.S. crude fell 0.5 percent to $96.29.