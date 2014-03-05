* Stocks stabilize after two days of sharp moves
* Yen fades further after Putin dials down rhetoric
* Focus shifts to ECB on Thursday, U.S. jobs on Friday
* U.S. bonds steady after softer-than-expected data
By David Gaffen and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 5 World markets were calm on
Wednesday after two days of wild swings, with the United States
and Russia set to hold talks on easing East-West tension in
Ukraine.
An index of global equity markets clung to a
slim 0.1 percent gain, currency and bond markets stabilized, and
oil prices fell for a second day as the West stepped up efforts
to persuade Moscow to withdraw its forces in Crimea and avert
the risk of war. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on
Tuesday that military force would be used only as a last resort.
Investors, while awaiting developments between Russia and
the West, turned their focus to what the European Central Bank
might to do at its policy meeting on Thursday to support the
region's fragile economy and to the U.S. government's latest job
snapshot due on Friday.
"The market is generally sideways until Friday's jobs
report," said David Molnar, managing director at HighTower San
Diego
Wall Street shares finished little changed, with the
Standard & Poor's 500 index finished just a hair below
its record closing high set on Tuesday.
Softer-than-expected jobs data from U.S. payroll processor
ADP nicked optimism over Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
figures. A separate private-industry gauge of U.S. service
sector activity fell to its weakest level in four years in
February, though it still pointed to expansion in the sector.
Investors seemed to chalk up the weakness overall to the
weather, in line with recent reactions to other disappointing
economic data.
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, an anecdotal report of
business activity across the United States, said that harsh
winter weather across much of the country in January and
February restrained consumer spending and business activities,
leading to slower growth or outright contraction in some areas.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.7 points, or
0.22 percent, to 16,360.18, the S&P 500 lost 0.1 point,
or 0.01 percent, to 1,873.81, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.002 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,357.974.
A measure of European shares, which surged more
than 2 percent on Tuesday to spur a global rebound, ended down
0.06 percent at 1,343.99.
In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent.
Russian stocks and the rouble fought off early
weakness as investors decided Moscow was dialing down the
intensity of its rhetoric over Ukraine.
Putin said he did not want political tension to detract from
economic cooperation with Russia's "traditional partners."
The calmer geopolitical view kept the yen under pressure
after a heavy reversal on Tuesday. The dollar was last at 102.31
yen, moving away from a one-month low of 101.20 yen hit
on Monday.
The relative calm in Crimea, following Russia's intervention
this past weekend, allowed attention in Europe to drift back
toward Thursday's meeting of the ECB.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.3731 overnight
and held firm versus the yen at 140.48 yen. The German
bond market's general safe-haven appeal waned, sending 10-year
Bund yields up to 1.61 percent.
ECB policymakers remain under pressure either to cut
interest rates again or use additional unconventional measures
to fend off the threat of ultra-low inflation turning into
something more damaging.
Analysts at Citi said in a note that their base-case
expectation was that the ECB would cut rates by 15 basis points
to 0.10 percent. But many others think it will hold off for now.
EMERGING MARKETS UNDER PRESSURE
The tensions between Russia and the West have added to
pressure on emerging markets, some of which have been struggling
already as investors shift away because the U.S. Federal Reserve
is reducing its flow of cheap funding. Emerging market equities
have had 22 consecutive weeks of outflows, according to Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch data.
"The big question we are all thinking about is when to go
back into emerging markets," said Hans Peterson, global head of
asset allocation at SEB investment management. "It might take a
few more weeks before we see some stability in U.S. data, so we
are probably still a bit away from the entry point."
The MSCI index on emerging market equities was up
0.43 percent at 960.26, although it was still 4.6 percent lower
so far in 2014.
In the energy market, Brent crude futures ended down
$1.90, or 1.71 percent, at $109.30 a barrel. U.S. oil futures
settled down $1.88, or 1.82 percent, at $101.45 after
they hit their highest levels since September on Monday.
Spot gold, another safe-haven asset that rose on the
Russia-West tensions, gained 0.1 percent to $1,339.99 an ounce
after dropping 1.2 percent on Tuesday.