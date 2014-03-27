(Updates to close Of U.S. trading)
* Gold hits six-week bottom on worry over U.S. rate hike
* New Zealand dollar rises to 2-1/2-year high
* Citigroup shares post biggest daily drop since Nov. 2012
* Euro at three-week low on fear of ECB easing
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
after upwardly revised fourth-quarter growth data failed to
impress investors and worries over Ukraine lingered, while gold
tumbled to a six-week low on expectations U.S. interest rates
might rise sooner than thought.
The euro hit a three-week bottom against the dollar as
speculation rose that the European Central Bank might ease
monetary policy further. Peripheral European government bond
yields hit a multi-year trough.
In global equities trading, the MSCI world equity index
edged up 0.01 percent, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 0.22 percent.
Wall Street derived little comfort from the final revision
to fourth-quarter growth and a decline in weekly jobless claims
to a four-month low. The U.S. Commerce Department said gross
domestic product expanded at a 2.6 percent annual pace, below
the 2.7 percent pace expected by analysts.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 4.76 points
or 0.03 percent, to end at 16,264.23. The S&P 500 lost
3.52 points or 0.19 percent, to close at 1,849.04. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 22.346 points or 0.54 percent, to
finish at 4,151.232.
At the close, the S&P 500 was up just a fraction of a point
for the year.
"Data has largely been in line. It's been incredibly uneven,
and that is another reason why there is some hesitancy," said
Peter Kenny, chief executive officer of Clearpool Group in New
York.
"The market has been given plenty of reasons to sharply sell
off and it does not seem as though there is that spirit to do
it," he added. "Clearly we are coming to the end of the quarter
and no one is particularly interested in marking the book down."
Technology shares weakened again as investors moved further
away from more speculative investments in the stock market. The
S&P technology index was down 0.5 percent.
A steep decline in shares of Citigroup Inc pressured
the market. Citi finished down 5.5 percent at $47.45, after
falling to $47.12 earlier, in its biggest daily drop since
November 2012 after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday rejected
the bank's plan to return capital to shareholders.
The benchmark S&P index managed to hold above the 1,840
support level, allowing money managers to "window dress," or
adjust positions to improve the look of their portfolios, as the
end of the first quarter approached.
Investors also remained concerned over the prolonged
conflict between the West and Russia over Ukraine. The United
States and the European Union on Wednesday agreed to prepare
possibly tougher economic sanctions in response to Russia's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea territory.
Gold's spot price broke below the psychological
support level of $1,300 an ounce as traders watched for clues on
U.S. rate hikes. The improved U.S. growth figures diminishes
metal's appeal as a hedge. While Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said last week that rates could start rising by early
next year, the gold market is reacting to the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding bullion.
In U.S. Treasuries trading, yields on 30-year U.S. bonds
fell to 3.51 percent to hit their lowest level since
July. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
up 8/32 in price, its yield at 2.672 percent.
The dollar edged higher against the euro and the yen
after the U.S. economic data.
The New Zealand dollar rose to a 2-1/2 year peak
against the U.S. dollar after economic data and hints that the
country's central bank could raise interest rates. The New
Zealand currency hit a high of $0.8672, up 0.9 percent
on the day.
Investors had bought the dollar last week after Yellen
suggested the possibility of the Fed raising interest rates
early next year, or about six months after its bond-buying
program ends.
In Europe, the focus was on whether the ECB might act to
bolster a slow economic recovery.
Emerging market stocks were steady while Ukraine's sovereign
government bonds rose after the International Monetary Fund said
it had agreed to a $14 billion to $18 billion bailout for the
country.
