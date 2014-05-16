* Treasury yields rise as housing data beats expectations

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 16 Global equity markets eased on Friday as concerns about future economic growth pulled stocks on Wall Street lower, while government debt prices fell on surprisingly strong U.S. housing data.

A monthly gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment fell in May as a gloomy view on income growth clouded an otherwise positive economic outlook, a preliminary reading of the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's survey showed.

Earlier, data showed U.S. housing starts jumped in April and building permits hit their highest level in nearly six years, offering hope that the troubled housing market could be stabilizing.

The data provided fodder to those who expect the economy to struggle in the second half of the year, as well as those seeing stronger growth. Weighing on that tug-of-war were expectations of a market correction.

"We're willing to concede that for a host of reasons, these questions about economic growth, all these geopolitical risk issues, whatever, we can absolutely have a 5 or 10 percent correction in the summer," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New York.

"That's what the market has been attempting to price in with this defensive rotation that's been going on for two and a half months now," Orlando said.

MSCI's all-country world index was down 0.16 percent, falling for a third day and further retreating from a high set on Thursday. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged up 0.11 percent to 1,359.03 points.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.52 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,440.29. The S&P 500 lost 1.48 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,869.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.652 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,054.64.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap companies briefly entered correction territory on Thursday, defined as a 10 percent decline from a recent high. It subsequently pulled back and was 9.8 percent below its high in morning trading Friday.

"We're in the middle of a rolling sector correction, where some areas of the market are performing better than others," said Jerry Harris, president of asset management at Sterne Agee in Birmingham, Alabama, who noted that the S&P 500 hit an all-time record on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasuries prices fell after the better-than-expected housing data pointed to a strengthening economy, pulling benchmark 10-year yields up from six-month lows.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.5053 percent.

The dollar held steady against major currencies as selling of the currency faded with benchmark U.S. yields stabilizing at their lowest levels in six months.

The dollar traded at 101.50 yen, down 0.06 percent, and above a two-month low of 101.31 yen set on Thursday.

The greenback rose against the euro, trading at $1.3700 , up 0.07 percent.

Brent crude oil rose above $109 a barrel after a recovery in Libyan oil supply proved short-lived and as tension simmered over Ukraine.

Brent crude rose 56 cents to $109.65 a barrel. U.S. crude climbed 56 cents to $102.06.

