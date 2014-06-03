* Stocks end near Monday's record or multi-year highs
* Euro gains after inflation data not worse than expected
* U.S. Treasuries yields rise to highest in three weeks
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 3 Global equity markets eased on
Tuesday but remained near record or multi-year highs, while euro
zone inflation data gave the euro some respite on relief that
price growth in the currency zone did not slow as much as some
had expected.
The benchmark S&P 500 ended less than a point off Monday's
record close, and the Dow fell a tad more. But emerging market
stocks climbed, lifted by Brazilian and Mexican shares. Bond
yields jumped to almost 2.6 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 45 countries fell 0.01 percent, while the
pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of regional
shares lost 0.41 percent to a provisional close of 1,374.78.
"We can't seem to get a decent pullback here as there isn't
any momentum to the downside. Every time the market goes down,
it is met with buying," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 21.29
points or 0.13 percent, to 16,722.34. The S&P 500 lost
0.73 point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,924.24 and the Nasdaq
Composite fell 3.118 points, or 0.07 percent, to
4,234.081.
Both the S&P 500 and Dow industrials closed at record highs
on Monday, while MSCI's gauge of global equities ended about 1.4
percent shy of all-time highs set in late 2007.
The euro rose 0.23 percent to 1.3625 against the
dollar as traders believe its recent weakness fully prices in an
aggressive European Central Bank interest rate cut on Thursday.
The rate of euro zone inflation fell in May to 0.5 percent
from 0.7 percent in April, increasing the risk of deflation.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation to remain
steady.
However, with most speculators already running big bets
against the euro, traders said, even the weak figure was not
enough to take the euro lower.
U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest in three weeks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
17/32 in price to yield 2.5967 percent.
German bund yields spiked after euro zone inflation met
revised expectations, prompting some who had expected an even
weaker number to book profits after a recent rally.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing, rose to 1.361 percent.
Brent crude futures fell and U.S. crude rose in choppy trade
as U.S. and Chinese economic data provided support for prices
recently under pressure from increasing global oil production.
Brent futures for July settled down 1 cent at
$108.82 a barrel. U.S. crude rebounded to settle up 19
cents at $102.66 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Nigel
Stephensen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Dan Grebler and Meredith
Mazzilli)