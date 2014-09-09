* Dollar strikes six-year peak on yen, 14-month top on euro
* Bond yields rise on San Francisco Fed research
* Oil, gold prices pressured by rising dollar
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The U.S. dollar jumped to a
14-month high against the euro on Tuesday as investors bet the
Federal Reserve would hike interest rates earlier than expected,
a view that knocked down bond prices and helped dampen global
equity markets.
The dollar consolidated broad gains from Monday after
research from economists at the San Francisco Fed indicated
investors may be underestimating when the U.S. central bank is
likely to hike rates.
Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest in
over a month and European shares slipped for a third straight
session as companies that trade dollar-denominated commodities
such as oil took a hit.
The Fed research ramped up expectations that central bankers
could signal an earlier-than-expected hike in rates at their
policy-setting meeting next week on Sept. 16-17.
Recent data indicating a steadily strengthening U.S. economy
also has bolstered the camp that believes rates may rise sooner
than the mid-2015 consensus the market has expected.
"The Fed's projections for the path of interest rates are
already more materially aggressive, more rapid hikes, than the
market implies by its pricing," said Jake Lowery, fixed income
portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management in Atlanta.
"The data over the last three months would at least give the
Fed more confidence in that base case scenario," he said.
The euro fell to a 14-month low of $1.2860 in
European trading before rebounding to trade 0.18 percent higher
at $1.2917. The greenback rose to a six-year high of 106.47 yen
and last traded at 106.38 yen, up 0.34 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
9/32 in price to push its yield up to 2.5018. German bund
futures fell 70 ticks to settle at 148.40
Stocks were mostly lower worldwide, with the exception of
Canada, where the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite
index was 0.18 percent higher.
MSCI's all-country index fell 0.5 percent to
428.74, and the FTSEurofirst 300 index of European shares
closed down 0.35 percent to 1,385.51.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
57.96 points, or 0.34 percent, at 17,053.46. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 5.73 points, or 0.29 percent,
at 1,995.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.76
points, or 0.23 percent, at 4,581.53.
Brent crude oil prices fell back below $100 per barrel in
volatile trade, down for a fourth day and under pressure from
strong supplies.
Brent fell 67 cents at $99.53 a barrel. U.S. crude
was 28 cents higher at $92.54 a barrel.
U.S. crude's relative strength is because it is less
affected by demand weakness in Europe and because of data due
later on Tuesday and Wednesday that is likely to show a fall in
U.S. stockpiles, said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB
Capital.
