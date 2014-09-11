* U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise
* European stocks close near one-week lows
* Investors eyeing Fed meeting next week to gauge timing of
next rate hike
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Sept 11 European stocks closed near a
one-week low on Thursday and the dollar slipped against the euro
after data showed more Americans tapping unemployment benefits,
muddying the outlook for when the U.S. central bank might raise
interest rates.
But while the number of people filing new claims for U.S.
unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, those claims
remained near pre-recession levels.
Investors are trying to gauge the mood of the Federal
Reserve before policymakers meet next week. The timing of an
expected rate hike in the United States has become a central
question for global markets.
"The numbers are slightly disappointing and the market
reaction suggests that investors are a little nervous ahead of
the Federal Reserve's next meeting," said Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
The data moved the euro further off 14-month lows against
the greenback reached earlier this week. The dollar hovered near
six-year highs against the yen.
"This week is the beginning of markets being concerned more
broadly that however much the Fed would like its normalization
to be smooth and serene, that it may end up being more harsh on
asset markets than had previously been anticipated," said Steven
Englander, global head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at
CitiFX in New York.
The euro was last up 0.09 percent, at $1.2928, while
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.13
percent at 1,383.94.
The dollar was last up 0.07 percent against the yen,
at 106.89, despite having moved lower earlier in the day.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 45.45
points, or 0.27 percent, to 17,023.26, the S&P 500 was
down 4.59 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,991.1, and the Nasdaq
Composite was unchanged.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.75 points or 0.18 percent, to
427.41.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell
to 2.5343 percent from 2.536 percent late on Wednesday.
Spot gold prices fell $10.24 or 0.82 percent, to
$1,238.16 an ounce. Gold futures were last down 0.5
percent, at $1,239.1 an ounce.
Brent crude was last down $0.33, or down 0.34
percent, at $97.71 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up
$0.81, or up 0.88 percent, at $92.48 per barrel.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash in London and Richard
Leong and Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)