* Brent at lows last seen in July 2012
* U.S. stocks fall as investors sell stocks to make space for Alibaba
* Dollar gains on expectations Fed may say when rates to rise
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Brent crude fell below $97 per barrel on
Monday to its lowest in more than two years as lackluster economic data from
China damped prospects for oil demand at a time of abundant supply, while
expectations the Federal Reserve will provide new details this week about its
plans to raise interest rates lifted the dollar.
Chinese factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in
August as growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising fears the world's
second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown.
The Brent contract for October delivery, which expires later on
Monday, fell as low as $96.21 a barrel, its weakest since July 2012. The
contract later pared most losses to trade around $96.94, down 17 cents.
"Struggling global economic growth has resulted in falling growth in global
oil demand," PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga said, adding that concerns over
conflict in the Middle East, North Africa and Russia had not translated into
supply disruptions.
The dollar rose on expectations the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee will affirm the U.S. economy's steady recovery on Wednesday at the end
of a two-day Fed meeting, and possibly provide a timeline as to when rates would
start to rise.
U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time in seven months in August,
but the underlying trend remained consistent with steadily rising factory
activity. That was confirmed by other data showing factory activity in New York
state jumped to its highest level in nearly five years in September.
The euro fell 0.22 percent against the dollar to $1.2936, while the
dollar index rose 0.01 percent to 84.251. The Japanese yen slipped
0.2 percent against the dollar to 107.10.
Most U.S. stocks fell, dragged lower by the tech sector as investors made
space in their portfolios for Alibaba's planned initial public offering later
this week and biotech shares weighed further on the Nasdaq.
"The Alibaba IPO is going to have a big effect, drawing money out of some
stocks, and how it performs can help say a lot about the tech sector," said Rick
Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.72 points, or 0.07 percent,
to 16,999.23. The S&P 500 fell 1.19 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,984.35
and the Nasdaq Composite lost 33.85 points, or 0.74 percent, to
4,533.75.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity performance across
45 countries fell 0.17 percent to 425.43.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional shares fell
0.04 percent at 1,382.41 points.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on bargain hunting encouraged by fresh signs
of spotty economic growth, which might slow the Fed's shift away from loose
monetary polices.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury not was up 8/32 in price to yield 2.5851
percent.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Reporting by Herbert Lash)