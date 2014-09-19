* Equities breathe sigh of relief after Scotland vote
* World stocks head for fifth week of gains in six
* Alibaba prices IPO at top of range, bolstering sentiment
(Updates with open of U.S. trading; changes dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Stock markets around the world
rose on Friday after Scotland voted to remain in the United
Kingdom and removed an element of uncertainty for equity
markets, which were on track for a week of strong gains.
Investors were also eagerly awaiting the initial public
offering of Alibaba Group, slated to debut on the New
York Stock Exchange on Friday. A strong opening-day performance
could add to the broader risk appetite of the market.
Scotland voted to remain in the UK by 55 percent to 45
percent, a clear outcome likely to bring relief to a number of
countries in Europe. Many had worried that independence would
diminish the United Kingdom's standing in the world and sow
financial, economic and political uncertainty during months of
negotiations. In addition, it was seen as
sapping the strength of similar secessionist pressures in
Catalonia.
"I am happy today, risk is back on, everybody is happy
today," said Geir Lode, head of global equities for fund manager
Hermes in London. "We have Scotland, Alibaba is huge - what
could be better?"
U.S. shares of Royal Bank of Scotland rose 2.2
percent while an index of European shares rose 0.3
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.92 points,
or 0.27 percent, at 17,311.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.14 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,014.50. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.82 points, or 0.06
percent, at 4,596.24.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 2/32,
the yield at 2.62 percent.
MSCI's global share index edge up 0.01
percent and was on track for a fifth weekly gain in the last
six, as were major U.S. indexes.
Equities have been boosted of late by further assurances
that interest rates are likely to remain at record lows in many
major economies for some time.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a
basket of six peers, rose 0.5 percent to 84.73, its strongest
level in more than four years. The euro shed about 0.6 percent
to $1.2840 after hitting a 14-month low on Thursday, when
it fell as low as $1.2834.
Brent crude was flat at $97.74 per barrel while U.S.
crude slipped 1 percent to $92.06.
Traditional safe-haven gold fell 0.4 percent while
silver was down 1 percent. Copper dipped 0.1
percent.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)