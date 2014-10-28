(Adds U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous
LONDON)
* Solid U.S., European corporate earnings lift equity
markets
* Bond prices slide ahead of Federal Reserve's policy
meeting
* Brent oil steadies around $86 as weak dollar offsets data
* Dollar index pares losses after consumer confidence data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 28 Global equity markets rose and
bond prices eased on Tuesday on solid corporate earnings on both
sides of the Atlantic and an upbeat U.S. consumer confidence
report that more than made up for weak American housing and
industrial data.
Market moves were mostly muted ahead of a two-day Federal
Reserve meeting that begins on Tuesday, when the U.S. central
bank will likely reinforce its stated willingness to wait a long
while before hiking interest rates.
The Fed is expected to announce the end of its massive
bond-buying stimulus, known as quantitative easing.
The dollar index pared losses after the Conference Board
reported U.S. consumer confidence hit its highest in seven years
in October, reducing worries over disappointing data on domestic
home prices and durable goods orders.
Major U.S. stock indexes hit session highs on the consumer
sentiment report and corporate earnings that are beating
expectations at a higher rate than recent quarters.
With 245 companies in the S&P 500 having reported earnings
so far in the third quarter, 73.5 percent have beat analyst
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters. Over the past four
quarters, 67 percent of companies have beat estimates.
In Europe about a quarter of companies listed on the STOXX
Europe 600 benchmark have reported results so far, with
66 percent beating profit forecasts, Thomson Reuters data show.
"The strength of the current earnings season justifies
owning equities, and we think there will be a recovery in the
equity market," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist
at Coutts in London.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.77 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of leading companies rose 1 percent to 1,318.23.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
61.5 points, or 0.37 percent, to 16,879.44. The S&P 500
gained 12.09 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,973.72 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 53.64 points, or 1.2 percent, to
4,539.57.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.18 percent
at 85.341.
The dollar weakened against the euro, with the euro
zone currency last at $1.2742, up 0.35 percent on the day.
The greenback briefly turned negative against the yen on the
weaker U.S. data, but regained some of its earlier rise and was
last up 0.15 percent at 107.97 yen.
U.S. Treasuries prices eased on the rally in global equity
markets and as investors awaited the results of the Fed's
meeting.
The 10-year Treasury notes fell 4/32 in price to
yield 2.2729 percent.
Brent crude oil steadied around $86 a barrel on Tuesday as a
rally in European equities and a fall in the dollar offset weak
U.S. data.
Brent for December was up 8 cents at $85.91 a barrel
while U.S. December crude was up 32 cents at $81.32.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)