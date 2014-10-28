(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)
* Solid U.S., European corporate earnings lift equity
markets
* Bond prices slide ahead of Federal Reserve policy meeting
* Brent oil steadies around $86 as weak dollar offsets data
* Dollar index pares losses after U.S. consumer confidence
data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 28 Global equity markets rose and
bond prices eased on Tuesday on solid corporate earnings on both
sides of the Atlantic and an upbeat U.S. consumer confidence
report that more than made up for weak American housing and
industrial data.
Outside of equities, market moves were muted on the first
day of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that will likely see
the U.S. central bank reinforce its stated willingness to wait a
long while before hiking interest rates.
The Fed is also expected to announce the end of its massive
bond-buying stimulus, known as quantitative easing.
The dollar index pared losses after the Conference Board
reported U.S. consumer confidence was at its highest in seven
years in October, reducing worries over disappointing data on
domestic home prices and durable goods orders.
Major U.S. stock indexes picked up steam on the consumer
sentiment report and further data showing corporate earnings are
beating expectations at a higher rate than recent quarters.
With 245 companies in the S&P 500 having reported earnings
so far in the third quarter, 73.5 percent have beat analyst
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters. Over the past four
quarters, 67 percent of companies have beat estimates.
In Europe about a quarter of companies listed on the STOXX
Europe 600 benchmark have reported results so far, with
66 percent beating profit forecasts, Thomson Reuters data show.
"Corporate earnings continue to surprise and that has been
the wind in the sails of this rebound," said King Lip, chief
investment officer at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San
Francisco.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.75 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of leading companies closed up 0.92 percent at 1,317.09.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
70.6 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,888.54. The S&P 500
gained 10.55 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,972.18 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 46.55 points, or 1.04 percent, to
4,532.48.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.14 percent
at 85.379.
The dollar weakened against the euro, with the euro
zone currency last at $1.2741, up 0.35 percent on the day.
The greenback briefly turned negative against the yen on the
weaker U.S. data but regained some of its earlier rise and was
last up 0.24 percent at 108.07 yen.
European government bond yields were broadly unchanged ahead
of the Fed's latest policy announcement.
U.S. Treasuries prices eased on the rally in global equity
markets and as investors awaited the results of the Fed meeting.
The 10-year Treasury notes fell 6/32 in price to
yield 2.2800 percent.
Brent crude oil steadied around $86 a barrel as the rally in
European equities and a fall in the dollar offset the weak U.S.
data.
Brent for December was up 6 cents at $85.89 a barrel
while U.S. December crude was down 1 cent at $80.99.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)