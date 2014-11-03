* Dollar at seven-year high vs yen, two-year high vs euro
* After BOJ, investors look for more ECB stimulus
* Chinese data adds note of caution for investors
* S&P 500 touches record high
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 3 The dollar reached multi-year
highs against both the yen and euro on Monday, adding to gains
built on the Bank of Japan's surprise stimulus announcement from
last week, but equity markets dipped after weak data from China
and Europe.
U.S. stocks ended flat as investors paused after a sharp
rally on Friday and ahead of U.S. elections on Tuesday, although
economic data pointed to a slowly strengthening economy. The
benchmark S&P index briefly pushed to a record 2,024.46 at the
high of the session before retreating.
"We got back to the highs in the S&P 500 and Dow rather
quickly, so I think you're running into some resistance and
profit-taking," said Stephen Carl, principal and head of U.S.
Equity Trading at The Williams Capital Group.
An index of global equities slipped after data showing
China's economy losing momentum. The MSCI all-country world
equity index was off 0.6 percent.
China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in nine
months, the National Bureau of Statistics said, as a cooling
property sector weighed on demand.
Another official purchasing managers' index survey on
Saturday showed factory activity in the world's second-largest
economy unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in October as
firms fought slowing orders and rising borrowing costs.
Final European manufacturing PMI data for October showed
activity in France contracted by less than first reported
, while German factory activity rebounded after a
slight shrinkage in September.
The disappointing data pulled European shares lower as they
retreated from a four-week high. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index closed down 0.9 percent at 1,340.38 after
rising to as much as 1,355.16, the highest since early October.
Two U.S. industry reports showed the manufacturing sector
continues to expand, while automakers reported their strongest
October sales in years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.28 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 17,366.24, the S&P 500 lost 0.24
points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,017.81 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.17 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,638.91.
The BOJ last week said it would boost its massive stimulus
spending, due to worry about weak growth. There are expectations
the European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday, will also
eventually resort to large-scale purchases of government bonds.
The dollar climbed as high as 114.20 yen, its highest
since December 2007, and was last up 1.4 percent at 113.85.
The euro hit a low of $1.2441, its weakest since
August 2012. It was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2489.
The dollar, up 0.5 percent, touched highs not seen
since mid-2010 versus a basket of currencies and notched its
fourth straight day of gains.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 3/32, the yield at 2.3443 percent.
The greenback's strength led to a decline in gold,
which held near four-year lows. The metal last traded down 6.8
percent $1,166.25 an ounce.
Oil also came under pressure from the dollar's climb. Brent
crude fell $1.08 to settle at $85.78 a barrel. U.S.
crude settled down $1.76 at $78.78, its lowest level
since June 2012.
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)