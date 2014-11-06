* European stocks finish slightly higher
* Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs
* ECB's Draghi promises more easing
* Dollar regains traction, oil remains under pressure
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 6 The euro stumbled to a two-year
low and European government bond yields dipped on Thursday after
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi reiterated plans to
revive the struggling euro zone economy by increasing the ECB's
balance sheet.
Stocks on world markets were mixed, though Wall Street rose
in a volatile session, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting record
closing highs a day ahead of the U.S. government's employment
report for October.
Markets had been unsettled leading up to the European
Central Bank's monthly policy meeting after Reuters reported
that some central bank governors who set ECB policy were unhappy
about Draghi's secretive approach and erratic communication.
But in a statement that strengthened the ECB's commitment to
re-inflate its balance sheet toward 3 trillion euros, its
crisis-era level, Draghi said disagreements were just part of
central bank policymaking.
His statement and the promise of another trillion euros of
easing sent the euro tumbling to $1.2372, its lowest
level since August 2012, and pushed the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares up 1 percent, though the
surge in European stocks was short-lived. The index closed up
0.19 percent. The euro was last off 0.9 percent, at $1.2375.
Draghi "brought more clarity but there's still more to come
out, and it isn't healthy to focus on hopes for stimulus instead
of fundamentals," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist
at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Yields on government bonds issued by Italy and Portugal fell
on the expectation that additional policy actions will keep
rates low. The yield on Germany's 10-year note edged
up to 0.831 percent after hitting a high of 0.858 percent.
U.S. stocks rose after fluctuating between gains and losses
throughout the day. Cyclical shares, those tied to the pace of
economic growth, were among the strongest.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.94 points,
or 0.4 percent, to 17,554.47, the S&P 500 gained 7.64
points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,031.21, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.75 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,638.47.
The MSCI all-country world equity index was
off 0.21 percent.
The combination of Draghi's message and a bigger-than-
expected fall in the number of Americans applying for first-time
unemployment benefits helped push the dollar to its
highest level since June 2010 against a basket of major
currencies.
The Bank of England also met on Thursday and left its record
low rates in place. There are signs the BoE is edging toward a
first post-crisis rate hike, but a recent slowing of economic
momentum has cooled expectations it will move soon.
The dollar's strength continued to weigh on oil prices,
Brent oil, which has plunged nearly 30 percent from its high in
June, remained near a four-year low and settled at $82.86 a
barrel. U.S. crude settled down 0.98 percent at
$78.91.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9/32 in
price to yield 2.38 percent.
