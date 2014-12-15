* Oil hits five-year low as OPEC stands pat
* Wall Street dips as stocks track crude prices lower
* Euro on defensive as markets eye ECB stimulus
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 15 Oil prices plumbed 5-1/2-year
lows on Monday, pulling down emerging market assets and boosting
demand for the safe-haven yen, while global equity markets
slipped further after last week's rout amid nagging worries
about worldwide growth.
Stocks retreated as crude oil prices gave up early gains
after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
restated its determination not to cut output despite a global
energy glut.
Major European stock indexes fell more than 2 percent, while
the Dow and S&P 500 fell about 1 percent before paring losses in
choppy trade.
The ruble hit record lows and Russian assets plunged
on concern about possible new U.S. sanctions over Ukraine, weak
oil prices and one-sided bets that the currency would extend its
slide.
The yield rise on U.S. Treasuries was limited by persistent
concerns about weakening growth and inflation globally. U.S.
stocks dipped even as U.S. manufacturing output posted its
biggest gain in nine months in November as production expanded
across the board, pointing to underlying U.S. economic
strength.
"The continued free-fall in crude is the main thing here,"
said Uri Landesman, president at Platinum Partners in New York.
Landesman said the benchmark S&P 500 could test 1,750.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.48 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 17,224.35. The S&P 500 slid 7.73
points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,994.6 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 36.98 points, or 0.79 percent, to 4,616.62.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares fell 2.35 percent to close at 1,290.65 while
MSCI's all-country world index, which measures
stock performance in 45 countries, fell 1.06 percent to 404.40.
The broad STOXX 600 fell 2.2 percent in Europe, and
has dropped 7.9 percent over the past six sessions, wiping out
about $710 billion in market capitalization.
"The drop in oil would normally be good news for the
European economy, but in this case it's actually bad news
because it seriously raises the risk of deflation," said
Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu
Gestion in Paris.
MSCI's emerging markets index fell 1.7 percent.
Brent crude hit a five-year low near $60 a barrel
before paring losses, settling down 79 cents at $61.06. U.S.
crude for January settled down $1.90 at $55.91, a price
last seen in May 2009.
Growth worries have supported bets the Federal Reserve might
consider keeping its pledge to leave U.S. short-term interest
rates near zero for a "considerable period" in its latest policy
statement at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The price on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
fell 3/32, pushing its yield up to 2.1165 percent.
The euro was last down 0.2 percent against the dollar
at $1.2435. The dollar was 0.87 percent lower against the yen
at 117.74 yen.
