By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. and European shares rose on Tuesday, with the Dow industrials topping 18,000 for the first time after an unexpectedly strong report on U.S. economic growth supported risk appetite and lifted oil prices.

Both the Dow and the S&P 500 hit intraday record highs after the Commerce Department said the final estimate of U.S. gross domestic product for the third quarter was revised up to a 5 percent annual pace, its quickest in 11 years, from 3.9 percent reported last month. Stronger consumer and business spending fueled the surge.

The data reassured investors that the U.S. economic expansion could buoy the global economy and that recent declines in oil prices to 5-1/2-year lows were a boon for consumers. The data also boosted oil prices by supporting expectations of greater demand for crude.

The gains in U.S. shares pushed the Dow over 18,000 for the first time in its history, with the index reaching a high of 18,068.58. The index is now up about 175 percent from a 12-year low hit on March 9, 2009.

"This number makes anybody who is short the market worry," said Michael Jones, chief investment officer at RiverFront Investment Group in Richmond, Virginia. "The U.S. is the engine that can pull the global economy."

Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment jumped in December to its highest level in nearly eight years on cheaper gasoline and better job and wage prospects.

The data strengthened the U.S. dollar, which hit its highest level against a basket of major currencies in over 8 years, while the euro plumbed 28-month lows against the greenback.

The U.S. data combined with positive economic news from Spain and Portugal to push European equities higher. A fall in Greek stocks limited gains in European shares, however, on the prospect of early elections that could put Greece's rescue package at risk.

The gains in U.S. and European shares came despite weak sentiment in China, which halted a four-day rally in emerging market shares and resulted in a measure of worldwide equity markets trading mostly flat.

MSCI's all-country world index was last up just 0.01 percent at 420.21, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.57 percent at 1,374.8.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.65 points, or 0.59 percent, at 18,065.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.31 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,084.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.77 points, or 0.20 percent, at 4,771.65.

U.S. safe-haven Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, rose following the U.S. data. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 2.232 percent, from a yield of 2.162 percent late Monday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, was last up 0.36 percent at 90.09.

Brent crude was last up 85 cents at $60.96 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $1.26 at $56.52 per barrel.

Spot gold prices were last up $2.55 at $1,177.21 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Barani Krishnan in New York and Sudip Kar-Gupta and Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)