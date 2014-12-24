* Jobless claims data boosts U.S. economic outlook

* European shares flat on mixed data

* Dollar eases back after hitting almost 9-year high

* Brent oil drops back near $60 a barrel (Updates prices, adds comment; dateline previously LONDON)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Dec 24 U.S. shares extended a five-day winning streak on Wednesday after the latest data showed strength in the world's largest economy, while a mixed economic picture in Europe kept the region's stocks largely in check.

Oil prices resumed declines as an unexpectedly large build in U.S. crude stockpiles added to worries about a supply glut.

The latest U.S. data reassured investors eager to lock in last-minute investment gains in the U.S. stock market that indexes were poised to head higher into the end of the year.

U.S. weekly jobless claims fell to 280,000, in a fourth straight week of declines and beating forecasts for a slight increase. The reading built on Tuesday's final estimate of U.S. third-quarter economic growth showing the quickest pace in over a decade.

U.S. equity markets will operate on a shortened trading schedule Wednesday, closing at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday.

"The market is ready to continue to rally, feeling that the year will end on a high note and that there's enough growth to carry the market higher into next year," said Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management in Boston.

European shares traded mostly flat in a shortened session after mixed economic data. Another set of record unemployment figures in France weighed on the Paris market, while data showed that British workers' productivity had a long-awaited improvement in the third quarter.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 0.23 percent at 421.05. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was last up 0.02 percent, at 1,375.12.

The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 0.3 percent at 18,078.08. The S&P 500 was up 0.22 percent at 2,086.66. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.41 percent at 4,785.16.

Oil prices dropped, with Brent oil trading around $60 per barrel, on strong supply in the United States and the dollar's strength, which makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies. Oil has fallen some 46 percent from this year's peak above $115 per barrel in June.

The dollar hovered slightly below the nearly nine-year high against a basket of major currencies touched on Tuesday, but the upbeat U.S. jobless claims data underpinned the dollar on expectations of coming Federal Reserve rate hikes.

U.S. Treasuries were under pressure for a second straight day after enduring their biggest selloff since March on Monday. Yields rose to their highest levels in two weeks as the economic data reinforced the growing bet that the Fed is closer to hiking rates. An auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes attracted the weakest demand in more than a year.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were last at 2.3 percent, from 2.26 percent late Tuesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.11 percent at 89.961.

Brent crude was last down $1.77 at $59.92 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $1.53 at $55.59 per barrel. Spot gold prices were last down $1.2 to $1,174.16 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Karen Brettell and Daniel Bases in New York; Marc Jones and Simon Falush in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)