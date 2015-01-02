* ECB chief says ready to act on low inflation
* Euro brushes against $1.20
* Stocks pressured by weak manufacturing readings
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 2 The euro started out the new
year on a weak note against the U.S. dollar on Friday,
continuing the slide that saw the single currency finish out
2014 at a 29-month low, on expectations that the European
Central Bank will soon embark on outright money-printing.
Crude prices were mixed in a volatile session, while
equities as measured by a global index lost ground.
Wall Street's equity benchmark fell, with telecoms and
energy the only S&P 500 sectors to post gains for the day. The
S&P 500 on Wednesday closed out trading for 2014 with a third
consecutive year of double-digit percentage gains, though it
ended about 1 percent below its all-time closing high.
The euro threatened to dip below $1.20 for the first time
since June 2010, hitting a low of $1.2002. The divergence
between European and U.S. monetary policy dominated currency
markets' thinking last year. Remarks by ECB President Mario
Draghi, in an interview with German financial daily
Handelsblatt, that the central bank was less likely to preserve
price stability than it was six months ago added to expectations
that the ECB will step in soon.
"The risk is on the downside for the euro after these
comments," said Niels Christensen, an FX strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"It could break below $1.20 since there is a risk of a very
low inflation reading out of the euro zone next week," he said.
"That will just add to pressure on the ECB to take measures when
it meets later this month."
The ECB, which targets inflation at just below 2 percent, is
to hold its next policy meeting on Jan. 22.
The greenback's broad strengthening included a rise against
the yen, to 120.74 yen. The dollar index hit
91.073, the highest level since March 2006.
Business surveys showed the global economy ended 2014 in a
fragile state as factories struggled to maintain growth across
Europe and Asia, adding to pressure on central banks to
implement more stimulus. In the United States, the pace of
manufacturing growth slowed more than expected in December.
The weak data weighed on equity indexes, including on Wall
Street where the S&P 500 traded at two-week lows.
"We are left with enough reason to suspect we continue to be
in a different place and have different experiences than our
major trading partners, but it is certainly not likely to
demonstrate we are accelerating off of what had been a strong
third and fourth quarter," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio
manager for private client reserve at U.S. Bank in New York.
A modest New Year rally in European stocks quickly fizzled
after the disappointing manufacturing data. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.4 percent. An MSCI
gauge of major equity markets worldwide fell 0.6
percent.
Treasuries prices rose after the U.S. data, with benchmark
10-year notes last up 16/32 in price to yield 2.1193
percent, near the lowest level in two weeks. Thirty-year bonds
gained 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.691 percent.
Yields on government bonds issued by the euro zone's heavily
indebted southern member states, which the ECB would likely buy
in a quantitative easing program, fell on Friday after Draghi
said the risk of the ECB falling short of its mandate on
inflation targeting had risen compared with six months ago.
Oil prices remained fragile after tumbling in the second
half of 2014. U.S. crude futures fell 1 percent to $52.75
a barrel, while Brent was off 1.5 percent at $56.47.
U.S. crude rose as much as 3.5 percent during the session
and fell as much as 2.3 percent.
The combination of the supply glut and the strong dollar has
been a "double whammy" for crude oil prices, said Walter
Zimmerman, chief technical analyst at United-ICAP.
"This is a long-term cyclical downtrend," Zimmerman said.
"It's going to take a while for prices to fall low enough to cut
off that excess production."
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,183.13 an ounce,
while silver prices were flat.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Samantha Sunne and
Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)