By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Jan 13 Stock markets around the world rose on Tuesday, rebounding after a recent bout of weakness as investors bet that there would be economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank and as early reads on the U.S. earnings season came in strong.

Despite the gain in equities, oil prices continued to slide, with Brent crude sinking 2.9 percent. U.S. crude futures lost 1.7 percent, extending their drop of 4.7 percent on Monday. If oil closes down on the week, that would mark its eighth straight weekly drop.

Policymakers fear cheap oil could put key economies into a deflationary tailspin, raising expectations that the European Central Bank could launch a large-scale program of government bond buying soon, possibly at its Jan. 22 policy meeting.

"It's no secret that Europe is slowing down and that more stimulus is necessary. I'd say the odds of our getting more are very good, above 90 percent, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about what form it will take, and whether the ECB will be able to act in January," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index jumped 1.6 percent after opening lower. The MSCI International ACWI Price Index added 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 242.14 points, or 1.37 percent, to 17,882.98, the S&P 500 gained 25.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to 2,053.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 82.77 points, or 1.77 percent, to 4,747.48.

Equities have been volatile of late, with the S&P 500 posting numerous moves of more than 1 percent. "That makes it hard to read too much into today's move and evaluate if it is sustainable," O'Rourke said.

The weakness in oil prices, which have plunged almost 60 percent since June, has been a major contributor to both market volatility and market weakness. The S&P 500 is coming off a two-week decline.

Alcoa Inc late Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, though shares fell 0.7 percent to $16.05. While the aluminum maker is no longer a Dow component, as one of the first major names to report it is seen as informally setting the tone for the season.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.5 percent against a basket of currencies, and gained 0.6 percent against the euro at $1.1767. It rose 0.1 percent against the yen.

Euro zone government bond yields fell on the prospect of looser ECB policy and a slew of euro zone countries sold debt in a bid to lock in ultra-low borrowing costs. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded down 5/32 in price to yield 1.9310 percent.

Copper prices sank 2.5 percent, on track for their fifth straight daily decline and their biggest one-day drop since November. The drop came despite strong trade data from China and signs of physical demand. Gold rose 0.1 percent while silver added 2.5 percent. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)