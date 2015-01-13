* Oil extends slide, close to $45 a barrel
* Prospect of ECB actions lifts shares in Europe, U.S.
* Dollar gains vs yen and euro in choppy trade
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Stock markets around the world
rose on Tuesday, rebounding after a recent bout of weakness as
investors bet that there would be economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank and as early reads on the U.S.
earnings season came in strong.
Despite the gain in equities, oil prices continued to slide,
with Brent crude sinking 2.9 percent. U.S. crude futures
lost 1.7 percent, extending their drop of 4.7 percent on
Monday. If oil closes down on the week, that would mark its
eighth straight weekly drop.
Policymakers fear cheap oil could put key economies into a
deflationary tailspin, raising expectations that the European
Central Bank could launch a large-scale program of government
bond buying soon, possibly at its Jan. 22 policy meeting.
"It's no secret that Europe is slowing down and that more
stimulus is necessary. I'd say the odds of our getting more are
very good, above 90 percent, but there's still a lot of
uncertainty about what form it will take, and whether the ECB
will be able to act in January," said Michael O'Rourke, chief
market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index jumped 1.6
percent after opening lower. The MSCI International ACWI Price
Index added 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 242.14 points,
or 1.37 percent, to 17,882.98, the S&P 500 gained 25.31
points, or 1.25 percent, to 2,053.57 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 82.77 points, or 1.77 percent, to 4,747.48.
Equities have been volatile of late, with the S&P 500
posting numerous moves of more than 1 percent. "That makes it
hard to read too much into today's move and evaluate if it is
sustainable," O'Rourke said.
The weakness in oil prices, which have plunged almost 60
percent since June, has been a major contributor to both market
volatility and market weakness. The S&P 500 is coming off a
two-week decline.
Alcoa Inc late Monday reported fourth-quarter
earnings that beat expectations, though shares fell 0.7 percent
to $16.05. While the aluminum maker is no longer a Dow
component, as one of the first major names to report it is seen
as informally setting the tone for the season.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.5 percent against a
basket of currencies, and gained 0.6 percent against the euro at
$1.1767. It rose 0.1 percent against the yen.
Euro zone government bond yields fell on the prospect of
looser ECB policy and a slew of euro zone countries sold debt in
a bid to lock in ultra-low borrowing costs. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded down
5/32 in price to yield 1.9310 percent.
Copper prices sank 2.5 percent, on track for their
fifth straight daily decline and their biggest one-day drop
since November. The drop came despite strong trade data from
China and signs of physical demand. Gold
rose 0.1 percent while silver added 2.5 percent.
