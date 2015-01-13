* Wall St stocks reverse morning gains, turn negative
* Oil extends slide, close to $45 a barrel
* Prospect of ECB stimulus lifts shares in Europe
* Dollar gains vs yen and euro in choppy trade
(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 13 The U.S. stock market closed
lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, reversing earlier
gains as continued weakness in oil spurred further selling in
the energy sector, while the U.S. dollar rose on hopes for
stimulus from the European Central Bank.
The day's trade was volatile, with the S&P 500 moving
between a gain of 1.4 percent and a drop of 1 percent. The
benchmark index ended off its lows of the day, but eight of the
10 primary index industries finished in negative territory.
Brent crude fell 0.7 percent, approaching a near
six-year low as the United Arab Emirates defended OPEC's
decision not to cut output and traders wondered when a
six-month-long price rout might end.
Energy shares fell 0.7 percent in the United States
while the material sector was off 1.2 percent. The
recent weakness in oil has been a major contributor to both
volatility and weakness in stocks.
"We're seeing commodity prices continue to go down, not only
in oil but across the board. So it's this fear of lower
commodity prices leading to global deflation which is leading
this nervousness," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist
at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Fears of a deflationary tailspin have raised expectations
that the ECB could launch a large-scale program of government
bond-buying soon, possibly at its Jan. 22 policy meeting.
"It's no secret that Europe is slowing down and that more
stimulus is necessary," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. "I'd say
the odds of our getting more are very good, above 90 percent,
but there's still a lot of uncertainty about what form it will
take, and whether the ECB will be able to act in January."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.4
percent higher while the MSCI International ACWI Price Index
rose 0.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.16 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 17,613.68, the S&P 500 lost 5.22
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,023.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.21 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,661.50.
Alcoa Inc late Monday reported fourth-quarter
earnings that beat expectations, though shares fell 2.3 percent
on Tuesday to $15.79. The aluminum maker is no longer a Dow
component but as one of the first major names to report it is
seen as informally setting the tone for the earnings season.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3 percent against a
basket of currencies, and gained 0.5 percent against the euro
at $1.1771. It rose 0.4 percent against the yen.
Euro zone government bond yields fell on the prospect of
looser ECB policy and many euro zone countries sold debt to lock
in ultra-low borrowing costs. The benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury note traded up 2/32 in price to yield
1.9051 percent.
Copper prices sank 2.6 percent, on track for their
fifth straight daily decline and their biggest one-day drop
since November despite strong trade data from China and signs of
physical demand. Gold fell 0.2 percent
while silver added 2.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by
James Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)