* Euro slips to 11-year low vs dollar, Swiss stocks tank
* Wall Street rebounds on strong U.S. consumer sentiment
* Oil prices surge on forecast energy sell-off to end soon
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Stocks on Wall Street rebounded
on Friday on renewed signs of solid growth and as U.S. consumer
sentiment hit a high last seen in 2004, while the euro slid
further against the dollar in the wake of Switzerland's move to
ditch its currency cap.
Crude prices rallied more than 3 percent after the West's
energy watchdog forecast the sell-off in oil would end, though
analysts said a strong rebound was unlikely to occur soon as
global output continued to outweigh demand.
The oil rout led U.S. consumer prices to post their biggest
decline in six years in December and an underlying gauge of
inflation failed to rise, developments that could make the
Federal Reserve more cautious about raising interest rates.
U.S. stocks advanced after five straight sessions of losses
for major indexes, while European shares rose on the notion that
Switzerland's move on Thursday to drop the franc's cap was in
anticipation of a likely European Central Bank bond-buying plan.
Dealers speculated the Swiss National Bank knew the ECB
would take the plunge into full-scale quantitative easing,
effectively printing of hundreds of billions of euros, at its
policy meeting on Jan. 22.
"It challenges the view that ECB easing is already in the
price," said Daragh Maher, a currency strategist at HSBC in
London. "There is recognition now that maybe there wasn't as
much in the price as some claimed."
The loss of Swiss support for the euro caused the single
currency to slide to $1.1461, a trough not seen since
November 2003. It last traded at $1.1498, down 1.12 percent.
Global equity markets rebounded, with MSCI's all-country
world index gaining 0.17 percent. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional
companies rose 0.99 percent to 1,407.18 points,
Stocks in Switzerland again sank on concerns the SNB's
surprise currency move will spark a wave of profit warnings from
Swiss multinationals that rely heavily on export revenue.
Morgan Stanley estimated that 85 percent of Swiss company
sales come from abroad and many of the large-cap names generate
up to 95 percent of their revenue from outside the country.
The Swiss blue-chip index SMI was down 6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.86 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 17,365.57. The S&P 500 added 9.55
points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,002.22 and the Nasdaq Composite
gained 23.39 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,594.21.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows after a private
report on American consumer sentiment in early January reduced
worries about domestic growth, sparking the selling of
safe-haven holdings in U.S. government debt.
The price of 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell 7/32, pushing the
price of the benchmark security up to yield 1.7984 percent.
The International Energy Agency said the market for crude
oil could fall further before it recovered, but there were
already signs lower prices had begun to curb production in some
areas, including North America.
Brent crude futures for March delivery jumped to a
high of $50.25, before easing a bit to trade 87 cents higher at
$49.14 a barrel. U.S. crude traded at $47.36 a barrel, up
$1.11 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Alan Crosby)