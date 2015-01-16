(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)
* Euro slips to 11-year low vs dollar, Swiss stocks tank
* Wall Street rebounds on strong U.S. consumer sentiment
* Oil prices surge on forecast energy sell-off to end soon
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Stocks on Wall Street rebounded
on Friday on renewed signs of solid growth and as U.S. consumer
sentiment hit an 11-year high, while the euro slid further
against the dollar a day after Switzerland moved to ditch its
currency cap.
Crude prices rallied on the sentiment report and after the
International Energy Agency forecast the rout in oil would end,
though analysts said a strong rebound was unlikely to occur soon
as global output continues to outweigh demand.
The recent oil sell-off led U.S. consumer prices to post
their biggest decline in six years in December and an underlying
gauge of inflation failed to rise, developments that could make
the Federal Reserve more cautious about raising interest rates.
U.S. stocks advanced after five straight sessions of losses
for major indexes, while European shares rose on the notion that
Switzerland's move on Thursday to drop the franc's cap was in
anticipation of a likely European Central Bank bond-buying plan.
Dealers speculated the Swiss National Bank knew the ECB
would take the plunge into full-scale quantitative easing,
effectively printing of hundreds of billions of euros, at its
policy meeting on Jan. 22.
"It challenges the view that ECB easing is already in the
price," said Daragh Maher, a currency strategist at HSBC in
London. "There is recognition now that maybe there wasn't as
much in the price as some claimed."
The loss of Swiss support for the euro caused the single
currency to slide to $1.1461, the weakest since November
2003. It last traded at $1.1529, down 0.85 percent.
Global equity markets rebounded, with MSCI's all-country
world index gaining 0.34 percent. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional
companies closed up 0.99 percent to 1,407.17 points,
Stocks in Switzerland again sank on concerns the SNB's
surprise currency move will spark a wave of profit warnings from
Swiss multinationals that rely heavily on export revenue. The
Swiss blue-chip index SMI closed down 6 percent.
Morgan Stanley estimated that 85 percent of Swiss company
sales come from abroad and many large-cap names generate up to
95 percent of their revenue from outside the country.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.45 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 17,411.16. The S&P 500 gained 15.47
points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,008.14 and the Nasdaq Composite
climbed 33.51 points, or 0.73 percent, to 4,604.33.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows after a private
report on American consumer sentiment in early January reduced
worries about domestic growth, sparking the selling of
safe-haven holdings in U.S. government debt.
10-year U.S. Treasuries fell 13/32 in price, pushing the
yield up to 1.8205 percent.
The IEA said the crude market could fall further before it
recovered, but that lower prices had already begun to curb oil
output in some areas, including North America.
Brent crude futures for March delivery jumped to a
high of $50.25, before easing a bit to trade $1.30 higher at
$49.57 a barrel. U.S. crude traded at $47.79 a barrel, up
$1.54 a barrel.
