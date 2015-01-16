(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds oil
settlement prices)
* Euro slips to 11-year low vs dollar, Swiss stocks tank
anew
* Wall Street rebounds on strong U.S. consumer sentiment
* Oil prices surge on forecast energy sell-off to end soon
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Stocks on Wall Street rebounded
on Friday on renewed signs of solid growth and as U.S. consumer
sentiment hit an 11-year high, while the euro slid further
against the dollar a day after Switzerland moved to ditch its
currency cap.
Crude prices rallied on the sentiment report and after the
International Energy Agency said lower prices had begun to curb
production in some areas, including North America. The IEA said
prices might still fall further, but "signs are mounting that
the tide will turn."
U.S. gasoline prices fell again in December, and consumer
prices posted their biggest decline in six years, while a gauge
of underlying inflation was flat. The data could make the
Federal Reserve more cautious about raising interest rates.
Global equity markets rebounded. U.S. stocks rose after five
straight sessions of losses. European shares rose on
growing expectations of a stimulus plan from the European
Central Bank, seen as positive for stocks.
The University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment hit
an 11-year high in January on employment and income gains, with
spending power boosted by sliding gasoline prices.
The sentiment report countered fears among some investors
that tumbling oil prices would curb economic growth, said Phil
Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors in New
York. He said lower energy prices will boost discretionary
spending, and added that disappointing retail sales reported
earlier in the week were skewered due to seasonal adjustments
and because online sales and gift cards were not included.
"The psychology of the market has been horribly negative for
the last couple of weeks," said Orlando. "What turned the market
around today was plain and simple: the Michigan number was
outstanding."
The day after the euro lost Swiss support, the single
currency slid to $1.1461, its weakest since November
2003. It last traded at $1.1541, down 0.75 percent. Against the
yen, the dollar was up 1.17 percent at 117.52 yen.
On equity markets, MSCI's all-country world index
gained 0.39 percent. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional companies
closed up 0.99 percent at 1,407.17 points.
Swiss stocks sank again on concerns a stronger Swiss franc
will prompt profit warnings from Swiss multinationals that
depend on exports. The Swiss blue-chip index SMI closed
down 6 percent.
Morgan Stanley estimated that 85 percent of Swiss company
sales come from abroad and many large-cap names generate up to
95 percent of their revenue from outside the country.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 81.88 points,
or 0.47 percent, to 17,402.59. The S&P 500 gained 14.2
points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,006.87 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 33.64 points, or 0.74 percent, to 4,604.46.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell after the reports of strong
consumer sentiment and tame inflation sparked profit-taking on
recent gains.
10-year U.S. Treasuries fell 14/32 in price, pushing the
yield up to 1.824 percent. [US/}
Brent crude futures for March delivery jumped to a
high of $50.25, before easing a bit to settle up $1.90 at $50.17
a barrel. U.S. crude settled up $2.44 at $48.69 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Alan Crosby and Meredith
Mazzilli)