* U.S. stocks lower; MSCI world index also down
* Russian central bank unexpectedly cuts rates
* Fourth-quarter U.S. GDP growth slows to 2.6 percent pace
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 30 The dollar index edged higher
on Friday and was on track to end January with gains of more
than 5 percent, while stock indexes around the world fell as
data showed U.S. growth slowed sharply in the fourth quarter.
European stocks ended lower, but registered their biggest
monthly gain in three years, while major U.S. stock indexes were
on track for a second straight monthly decline.
The dollar index, bolstered by expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will be the first major central bank to raise
interest rates, also was poised to end January with its longest
run of gains since the greenback was floated in 1971. It was up
0.1 percent on Friday.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.6 percent annual
pace after the third quarter's spectacular 5 percent rate, the
Commerce Department said in its first snapshot of fourth-quarter
GDP.
The headline number was "well below consensus expectations
and that is definitely one of the data points that many bulls
were looking for to justify staying bullish," said Peter Kenny,
chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
Adding to concerns for stock investors, Greece's finance
minister said the government would not cooperate with the
European Union and International Monetary Fund mission
bankrolling the country and would not seek an extension to the
bailout program.
"The equity market is trying to deal with all the
uncertainty around the world," said Paul Zemsky, chief
investment officer of Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions at
Voya Investment Management in New York.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
94.92 points, or 0.54 percent, to 17,321.93, the S&P 500
lost 9.85 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,011.4 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 0.97 points, or 0.02 percent, to
4,682.43.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 0.6 percent, but rose 7.2 percent in January, its
biggest monthly gain in three years.
The MSCI all-country world index declined
0.6 percent.
European shares have been lifted recently by expectations
that a bond-buying program by the European Central Bank will
help the region's economic recovery, while U.S. stocks have been
hit by falling oil prices and concern about weak overseas
demand.
U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped, with long-term yields
hitting record lows after the slower-than-anticipated economic
growth, which encouraged speculation the Fed will delay interest
rate hikes.
Friday's gains added to a strong Treasuries rally that has
the 30-year Treasury on track for total returns in
January of more than 10 percent.
Brent crude edged up 67 cents to $49.80 a barrel,
supported by renewed violence in Iraq, but a persistent global
supply glut kept the market on course for a seventh straight
month of declines, its longest bear run on record. U.S. crude
was up 97 cents at $45.50.
Russia surprised markets by cutting interest rates as fears
of a Russian recession mount following a plunge in global oil
prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
The move pressured the rouble, which skidded as much
as 4 percent against the dollar, and bolstered expectations that
Turkey will cut rates again next week, sending the lira
to a new record low.
