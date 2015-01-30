* U.S. oil surges 8 pct on drop in oil rig count
* U.S. stocks end Friday down 1 pct; posts weekly, monthly
losses
* Dollar advances for seventh straight month
* Fourth-quarter U.S. GDP growth slows to 2.6 percent pace
(Updates with U.S. markets closing levels)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Oil prices rallied on Friday
following the sharpest weekly drop in U.S. oil rig count in
nearly 30 years, while the dollar index ended January with its
longest run of gains since the greenback was floated in 1971.
U.S. stocks finished the day down more than 1 percent as
data showed U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the fourth
quarter.
Major U.S. stock indexes posted losses for the week and
month, with the declines driven by falling oil prices and
concern about weak overseas demand. The S&P 500 was down 3.1
percent for January, its biggest monthly slide since January
2014.
In a rally that may spur speculation that a seven-month
price collapse has ended, U.S. crude futures jumped 8.3
percent to settle at $48.24 a barrel and Brent crude shot
up 7.9 percent to settle at $52.99, its biggest one-day gain
since 2009. Sparking the rally was data that showed drillers
were cutting back on shale activity.
European stocks ended lower, but registered their biggest
monthly gain in three years.
The U.S. dollar index advanced for a seventh straight
month in January, marking the longest streak of monthly gains
since the greenback was floated in 1971. It was up 5.0 percent
for January, but off 0.1 percent for the day.
Weighing on stocks and the dollar, U.S. gross domestic
product expanded at a weaker-than-expected 2.6 percent annual
pace after the third quarter's spectacular 5 percent rate, the
Commerce Department said in its first snapshot of fourth-quarter
GDP.
The headline number was "well below consensus expectations
and that is definitely one of the data points that many bulls
were looking for to justify staying bullish," said Peter Kenny,
chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
251.9 points, or 1.45 percent, to 17,164.95, the S&P 500
lost 26.26 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,994.99 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 48.17 points, or 1.03 percent, to
4,635.24.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 0.6 percent for the day, but rose 7.1 percent in
January, its biggest monthly gain in three years.
The MSCI all-country world index dropped 1
percent.
European shares have been lifted recently by expectations
that a bond-buying program by the European Central Bank will
help the region's economic recovery.
U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped, with long-term yields
hitting record lows after the slower-than-anticipated economic
growth fueled speculation the Fed will delay interest rate
hikes.
The late surge in oil prices curbed Friday's gains, but the
month's rally still put the 30-year Treasury on
track for total returns in January of more than 10 percent. That
would be the long bond's best total return performance since
September 2011, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data
Russia surprised markets by cutting interest rates as fears
of a Russian recession mount following a plunge in global oil
prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
Adding to concerns for some investors, Greece's finance
minister said the government would not cooperate with the
European Union and International Monetary Fund mission
bankrolling the country and would not seek an extension to the
bailout program.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by
Janet Lawrence, Susan Fenton, Meredith Mazzilli, and Chizu
Nomiyama)