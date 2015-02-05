* Wall St up after jobless claims data, energy shares rise
* Greek banking stocks plunge
* Dollar index falls as euro regains some ground
* Oil rebounds after dropping 9 pct overnight
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 5 Stock markets around the world
mostly rose on Thursday as crude oil rebounded, although caution
remained following the European Central Bank's surprise decision
to strike Greek bonds off its list of accepted collateral.
Greek banking shares fell sharply on the day, which in turn
limited the advance of broader European equities. In a sign the
region remains unstable, Greece's new leftist finance minister
clashed openly with his powerful German counterpart.
Greece's short-term debt yields
surged.
The ECB's actions, which were announced on Wednesday, mean
the Greek central bank will have to provide its banks with tens
of billions of euros of additional emergency liquidity in the
coming weeks.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' 10-day-old government
has said it would not extend a bailout program, which is due to
expire at the end of this month. It has also refused to
cooperate with the so-called troika of international lenders.
"We're paying quite a bit of attention to the Greece
situation, where there's so much political and financial unrest.
Investors are really looking for peace of mind, and it is
difficult to get that," said Josh van Dress, chief investment
officer of Able Capital Management in New York.
The euro rose 1.2 percent against the U.S. dollar,
helped by the strongest rise in German industrial orders since
early 2008. The common currency also hit its
highest against the Swiss franc since Jan. 15, when
the Swiss central bank stunned markets by scrapping the
three-year-old cap on its currency. The U.S. dollar index
, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies,
fell 0.5 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst share index ended
flat on the day, while the MSCI International ACWI Price Index
rose 0.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 211.86 points,
or 1.2 percent, to 17,884.88, the S&P 500 gained 21.01
points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,062.52 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 48.39 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,765.10.
While energy stocks were the big gainers on Wall Street,
equities were also supported by encouraging jobless claims data,
which came a day before Friday's non-farm payrolls figures,
boosted sentiment, as well as Pfizer buying Hospira Inc
for about $15 billion.
U.S. crude futures rose 4.8 percent to $50.75 per
barrel on falling output and rising violence in Libya. Oil has
risen in five of the past six sessions and, so far this year,
there have been only four sessions with moves less than 1
percent. Despite the recent rise, oil remains down more than 50
percent from a high reached in June.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
3/32 in price, pushing the yield up to 1.8033 percent.
Gold prices fell 0.3 percent. Silver lost 0.6
percent. Copper rose 0.3 percent, advancing for a fifth
straight session.
(Editing by Leslie Adler and Andre Grenon)