* Greek debt hopes help European, U.S. shares
* Coca-Cola earnings boost U.S. shares
* U.S. bond yields rise as Fed rate hike eyed
* Oil slips on IEA warning
(Updates to close of U.S. markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. and European shares
advanced on Tuesday on hopes for a debt agreement between Greece
and its major creditors, while U.S. Treasury yields rose on
continued expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike
this year.
The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 rallied more than 1 percent, even
as declining oil prices pushed the S&P energy index down
a modest 0.19 percent.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker stepped up
contacts with Greece's new leftist leader to try to bridge
differences on the country's debt crisis but EU officials
cautioned against expecting a breakthrough this week.
Earlier, reports of a possible agreement helped
shares rebound ahead of a meeting of the bloc's finance
ministers Wednesday.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, however, denied
Greece had come to an agreement with the Commission and said the
ministers would not negotiate a new program.
"The market is news-hungry for an event to take the market
higher, and there's so much nervousness about Greece, that even
the hope that they might be discussing some agreement got the
market going," said Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager at
Wells Capital Management in Boston.
Coca-Cola Co shares boosted the Dow and the S&P 500
after the company reported a bigger-than-expected profit and its
first increase in North American sales, its biggest market, in
four quarters. Shares closed up 2.8 percent at
$42.40.
U.S. Treasury yields rose, with those on benchmark 10-year
notes surpassing 2 percent to their highest in a
month on heightened expectations that the Fed, the U.S. central
bank, would hike rates from rock-bottom lows this year after
strong U.S. jobs data last Friday.
"As far as the first rate, June is definitely more in play,"
said Edward Acton, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Oil prices slipped, ending a three-day rally, after the
International Energy Agency warned that ample supplies will
raise global inventories before investment cuts begin to
significantly dent production.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.79
percent, at 17,868.76. The S&P 500 closed up 1.07
percent, at 2,068.59 and the Nasdaq Composite closed up
1.3 percent, at 4,787.65.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares ended 0.57 percent higher, at 1,488.39. MSCI's
all-country world stock index was last up 0.54
percent at 421.13.
The rise in Treasury yields helped the U.S. dollar hit a
one-month peak against the safe-haven Japanese yen of 119.61 yen
. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback
versus a basket of six currencies, was last up 0.34 percent, at
94.764.
Brent crude settled down $1.91 at $56.43 a barrel.
U.S. crude settled down $2.84 at $50.02 a barrel.
The uptick in the dollar led gold to stall the previous
day's rise, preventing a steeper recovery from Friday's
three-week low. U.S. gold futures for April delivery
settled down $9.30 an ounce at $1,232.20.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Marc Jones
in London and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)