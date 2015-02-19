(Repeats to add codes with no change to text)
* Greece's bailout plan soothes jitters but Germany rejects
* Euro slips but peripheral yields fall on Greek proposal
* Nikkei touches 15-year highs, European shares 7-year peak
* Oil prices tumble on steep rise in U.S. crude inventories
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 19 Stocks markets around the world
reversed earlier gains on Thursday, with European equities
retreating from seven-year highs, after Germany rejected a Greek
proposal to extend its bailout and as oil prices dropped.
Government borrowing costs fell across the euro zone, and
the euro lost ground.
Despite the German rejection, Greece's wording of a document
seen by Reuters appeared to cooperate substantially with the
terms laid out by euro zone finance ministers in early
negotiations.
"At this point, investors think that even if a deal is
reached, it won't mean that the 'Greek issue' will be resolved,"
said Mirabaud Securities senior equity sales trader John
Plassard in Geneva. "There will be serious doubts on whether
Greece will fully implement the agreement."
The Greek request for a six-month extension to its euro zone
loan agreement came as it was weeks away from running out of
cash. Crucially, Greece agreed the plan would be monitored by
the EU Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund, a retreat by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who
had vowed to end cooperation with "troika" inspectors.
Shortly after Wall Street opened, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 47.61 points, or 0.26 percent, to 17,982.24,
the S&P 500 slipped 3.66 points, or 0.17 percent, to
2,096.02 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 3.03 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 4,903.34.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.04
percent at 1,515.38 after hitting a seven-year high of 1.522.25
points.
Earlier Tokyo's Nikkei index reached 15-year highs.
In the currency market, the euro fell 0.2 percent
against the dollar at $1.1377 after Wednesday's gains on the Fed
minutes <0#FF:>. The dollar edged 0.2 percent higher
against a basket of major on Thursday after falling due to the
perceived dovish minutes.
As stock markets turned negative and a report on U.S.
Mid-Atlantic factory activity fell short of expectations,
investors moved some money back into safehaven U.S. Treasuries
, cutting earlier losses due to competition from
higher-yielding corporate bond supply.
10-year bond yields in Spain, Italy and Portugal, the
countries most vulnerable to the Greek crisis, fell 4-7 basis
points to 1.55 percent, 1.60 percent
and 2.25 percent, respectively.
In oil markets, benchmark Brent crude futures for
April was down $2.28, or down 3.77 percent, at $58.25 a barrel.
U.S. crude was last down $2.61, or 5.01 percent, at
$49.53 per barrel. The oil market sagged after data showed
another huge weekly build in U.S. crude inventories and a
possible rise in Saudi output.
Spot gold prices fell $0.51 or 0.04 percent, to
$1,212.10 an ounce.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia in London; Blaise Robinson in
Paris; Editing by Larry King and Meredith Mazzilli)