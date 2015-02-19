* Jitters persist after Germany rejects Greek bailout plan
* Nasdaq, Nikkei hit 15-year high, European shares at 7-year
peak
* Oil prices drop on steep rise in U.S. crude inventories
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 19 Stocks markets around the world
clung to modest gains on Thursday, with European equities
retreating from seven-year highs, after Germany rejected a Greek
proposal to extend its bailout and as oil prices dropped.
Government borrowing costs fell across the euro zone and the
euro lost ground against the yen and dollar.
Despite the German rejection, Greece's wording of a document
seen by Reuters appeared to cooperate substantially with the
terms laid out by euro zone finance ministers in earlier
negotiations.
"At this point, investors think that even if a deal is
reached, it won't mean that the 'Greek issue' will be resolved,"
said Mirabaud Securities senior equity sales trader John
Plassard in Geneva. "There will be serious doubts on whether
Greece will fully implement the agreement."
The Greek request for a six-month extension to its euro zone
loan agreement came as it was only weeks away from running out
of cash. Crucially, Greece agreed the plan would be monitored by
the EU Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund, a retreat by Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras, who had vowed to end cooperation with 'troika'
inspectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 43.31
points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,986.54, the S&P 500 closed
down 2.2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,097.48 and the Nasdaq
Composite finished up 18.34 points, or 0.37 percent, to
4,924.70.
Nasdaq reached a 15-year high at 4,929.527 points.
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.3 percent at 1,520.22 after hitting a seven-year
high of 1.522.25.
Tokyo's Nikkei index reached 18,322.50, a 15-year
high.
In the currency market, the euro shed 0.3 percent
against the dollar at $1.1360 after Wednesday's gains on the
minutes of the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting. It was
down 0.2 percent against the yen at 135.18 yen.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of major
currencies after falling on Wednesday on the notion the minutes
hinted a rate hike in June was unlikely.
"There's a reconsideration in terms of the extent to which
the minutes were suggesting that June was being taken off the
table," said Alan Ruskin, global head of currency strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York.
As Wall Street pared its losses in late trading, investors
pulled some money out of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, with the
10-year yield rising to 2.11 percent.
Ten-year bond yields in Spain, Italy and Portugal, the
countries most vulnerable to the Greek crisis, fell four to
seven basis points to 1.55 percent, 1.60 percent
and 2.25 percent respectively.
In oil markets, benchmark Brent crude futures for
April ended down 32 cents, or 0.53 percent, at $60.21 a barrel.
U.S. crude settled down 98 cents, or 1.88 percent, at
$51.16. Oil pared its earlier drop after government data showed
a smaller increase in weekly build in U.S. crude inventories
than a private report had shown late Wednesday.
Spot gold prices fell $6.01 or 0.50 percent, to
$1,206.60 an ounce.
