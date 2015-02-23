* European shares rise after deal eases Greek exit fears
* U.S. stocks fall as slumping oil pulls energy shares lower
* Low oil prices underpin deflation fears
* Expectations for dovish Yellen boost U.S. bond prices
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. stocks slipped from
all-time highs on Monday, pulled lower by a sharp drop in crude
oil prices, while European shares rallied on the conditional
financial rescue for Greece hammered out at the end of last
week.
Yields on low-rated euro zone government bonds fell as the
agreement reached late Friday eased concerns that Greece would
leave the euro, even though it merely buys time for Athens to
seek a long-term deal with Europe.
The Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index hit
seven-year highs and Germany's DAX equity index set a
new all-time high before paring gains after the Ifo index for
German business morale came in below market expectations.
Oil weakened on building inventories, which have pressured
crude prices and hit U.S. energy shares, a major component of
the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index.
"What investors seem concerned with is that oil isn't
finding a base," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund
LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Investors like stability, orderly rises and declines, and
things like oil dropping by the types of moves it's been
dropping and the volatility it creates is just a negative for
some market participants," he said.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 32.46 points, or 0.18 percent, at 18,107.98. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 2.40 points, or 0.11 percent,
at 2,107.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.43
points, or 0.09 percent, at 4,951.54.
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
stock performance in 46 countries, fell 0.04 percent, and
Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.37 percent after HSBC
reported a 17 percent drop in annual profit.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose was up 0.47 percent
at 1,532.34.
Brent crude traded 1 percent lower at $59.56 a
barrel. Benchmark U.S. WTI crude for April delivery fell
2.6 percent to $49.48 a barrel.
The dollar rose against most currencies as investors await
clues on the U.S. central bank's move to boost interest rates in
testimony on Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
before a Senate panel.
The euro retreated on lingering doubts over whether the
Greek accord will lead to a deal to keep Athens solvent.
"The Greece debt deal has been mildly positive, but it's
difficult to determine what is the next move yet before Yellen's
testimony tomorrow," said Lane Newman, director of foreign
exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback versus
currencies of major U.S. trading partners, rose 0.22 percent to
94.459.
The euro was down 0.24 percent against the dollar at $1.1351
. The dollar dipped 0.13 percent against the yen, last
trading at 118.86 yen.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on expectations Yellen will take
a dovish tone on monetary policy and as traders viewed the
latest drop in oil prices as a sign of deflation that will
underpin a cautious Fed.
"We're seeing abating inflationary trends," said Justin
Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in
Chicago. "It makes it more difficult for the Fed to argue that
they should be hiking rates."
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 15/32 in price to
yield 2.0801 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)