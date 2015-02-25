(Updates to start of U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
* MSCI world index strains for all-time high
* Brazil drops as Petrobras hit
* Yellen leads some to pare bets on immediate rate hike
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Feb 25 An index of world equities
stayed within reach of an all-time high on Wednesday as
investors welcomed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen suggesting the U.S. central bank is in no rush to raise
interest rates.
Markets were also supported by slightly better than expected
Chinese factory activity data and U.S. sales of new homes.
Shares in Brazil fell, meanwhile, led by a 7 percent drop in
Petrobras, the country's largest company, after its
credit was downgraded to 'junk' status due to an ongoing
corruption probe and concerns about liquidity. Brazil's Bovespa
index was down 1.3 percent.
MSCI's 46-country world index was up 0.1
percent at 433.29, nearing the 434.24 all-time peak it scaled in
September.
Fed chief Yellen told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee that
the bank was preparing to consider rate hikes "on a
meeting-by-meeting basis" but it would provide markets with
clearer signals before it moved.
Markets interpreted the testimony to suggest the Fed would
start rate increases a bit later than expected, with a first
hike likely around September. Yellen is repeating her testimony
Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee.
"For the rally to continue we now need two things. The
recovery has to be driven by hard facts, the consumer and
manufacturing. And we need the hope that the Fed won't be too
aggressive with hiking rates, and yesterday we got that
message," said Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN
Amro.
Major Wall Street indexes were just off all-time highs. The
Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.56 points, or 0.06
percent, to 18,197.63, the S&P 500 lost 1.78 points, or
0.08 percent, to 2,113.7 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.74 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,960.38.
The dollar was down 0.25 percent in U.S. trading. The
benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note was down 2/32
in price to yield 1.99 percent.
BONDS GOING LOWER
The euro zone's approval of Greece's reform plan on Tuesday,
a requirement for Athens to receive a four-month extension to
its bailout, continued to help European bonds.
Germany saw investors effectively pay to lend it money for
five years for the first time at a bond auction. Irish yields
hovered at a new low of just 1 percent, although
Greece saw its yields nudge up.
European bourses edged lower after six days of gains. The
benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.3 percent Wednesday.
China's flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers Index inched
above the line denoting growth in activity, beating the
consensus forecast for a slight contraction.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.85 percent, but Japan's Nikkei
snapped a five-day climb after hitting a 15-year high the
previous day.
Oil rose. Brent added about 50 cents to $59.15 a
barrel and U.S. crude crept up to $49.53. Gold
added about 0.85 percent to $1,208.50 per ounce.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by
Alison Williams and James Dalgleish)