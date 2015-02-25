(Corrects headline to say rise instead of fall)
* MSCI world index strains for all-time high
* China HSBC flash PMI at 4-month high
* Yellen leads some to pare bets on immediate rate hike
* Brazil's Bovespa falls, Petrobras hit
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Global stock markets rose
slightly on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected Chinese
factory activity data, and comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen suggesting the U.S. central bank is in no
rush to raise interest rates.
Following Wall Street's gains on Tuesday and more rises in
Asia overnight, MSCI's 46-country world index
was up 0.18 percent at 433.63 points and veering closer to the
434.24 all-time peak it scaled in September.
The S&P 500 and Dow U.S. indices rose slightly
a day after they hit records. U.S. stocks were bolstered by
housing market data on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
second day of testimony.
In China, the closely watched flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing
Managers' Index showed February factory activity hit a
four-month high but export orders shrank at their fastest rate
in 20 months.
Weakening global growth has kept investors on edge about the
Fed's plans, with some worrying that a premature start to a
rate-hike cycle could drain momentum from the U.S. economy while
Europe and China struggle.
Yellen's testimony Tuesday suggested the Fed would be
flexible, which many strategists took as a sign that the Fed's
first rate hike would not come until September. She repeated her
remarks on Wednesday to a U.S. House of Representatives
committee.
"What people are really hinging on is any noises that are
coming out of the Fed, most notably Janet Yellen," said Keith
Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
"I would term what she did yesterday as somewhat 'jawbone
therapy' where she knows the market is listening to every word
and she is being just noncommittal enough."
Brazil's Bovespa index was down 0.8 percent. This
was led by a 7 percent drop in Petrobras, Brazil's
largest company, after a credit was downgrade to 'junk' status
due to a corruption probe and liquidity concerns.
The benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.1 percent after six days of unbroken gains. It has risen 12.7
percent since the end of 2014.
U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower.
At 12:27 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
13.94 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,223.13, the S&P 500
gained 0.38 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,115.86 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 3.77 points, or 0.08 percent, to
4,971.89.
The dollar was down 0.25 percent against a basket of
currencies even after upbeat U.S. housing data. Single-family
home sales in January fell less than expected and supply rose to
its highest level since 2010.
U.S. crude oil was up 1.44 percent at $49.98 a barrel after
Saudi Arabia's oil minister said oil demand was growing. Brent
Crude was up 2.2 percent at $59.92. Spot gold was
up 0.34 percent at $1,204.65 at 1625 GMT, after hitting a peak
of $1,211.80 an ounce.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended up 0.85 percent, but Japan's Nikkei
snapped a five-day climb after hitting a 15-year high
the previous day.
