By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Global equities declined
slightly on Thursday as a pullback in oil prices due to rising
inventories dampened investor enthusiasm while the dollar rose
as data revived confidence in the U.S. economy.
Major U.S. equities indexes were little changed. The S&P 500
was pressured by a 1.8 percent drop in energy shares
. Brent crude was down 1.4 percent and U.S.
crude fell 1.9 percent.
U.S. consumer prices in January posted their biggest drop
since 2008 as gasoline prices continued to tumble, but
underlying inflation rose modestly.
The MSCI All-Country World equity index was
down 0.13 percent after having hit a record high of 434.40
points earlier in the trading day.
The dollar rose to a one-month high against a basket of
currencies after the rise in core inflation and data showing a
rise in U.S. durable goods orders supported bets that the
Federal Reserve will raise interests rates in the middle of the
year.
The president of the San Francisco Fed, John Williams, in an
interview on Fox Business Network on Thursday, said the Fed will
probably start raising interest rates "sometime this summer, or
this fall" as inflation bottoms out and begins to recover.
The comments followed congressional testimony by Fed Chair
Janet Yellen, this week, that the U.S. central bank would
consider rate hikes on a "meeting-by-meeting" basis.
Thursday's data showing a rise in the core inflation
reading, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, was a
key driver in currency markets.
"It undermined the view that there's domestic disinflation.
It's more an international story about falling prices in goods
and commodities," said Alan Ruskin, global head of currency
strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Thursday as debt
investors also focused on the inflation data, which failed to
bolster the case for dovish Federal Reserve policy, and as
incoming supply weighed on prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.41 points, or
0.02 percent, to 18,221.16, the S&P 500 lost 0.95 points,
or 0.04 percent, to 2,112.91, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 18.63 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,985.77.
In Europe bond yields sank to fresh lows as investors
positioned for an extended era of cheap money ahead of the
European Central Bank's looming bond-buying scheme.
Central banks' battle to keep cash flowing into the
financial system to avert a deflationary spiral has driven core
European government bond yields into or close to negative
territory. German seven-year bond yields on Thursday fell below
zero for the first time.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1
percent. Greek equities fell 2 percent, with the
country's fate in focus after it said on Wednesday that it would
struggle to make debt repayments to the International Monetary
Fund and the European Central Bank this year.
The Russian rouble strengthened against the dollar
for a third straight day but pared gains as the day went on and
oil prices fell. The euro fell 1.5 pct against the dollar.
Gold prices rose 0.38 percent, rallying for a second day on
expectations that the Fed would push its interest rate hike.
