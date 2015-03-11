* Euro slides further on record negative bond yields
* Stocks on Wall Street edge higher
* U.S. crude hits one-month low on inventory build
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 11 The euro dived to a 12-year
low against the dollar on Wednesday, driving European stocks
higher as shares of the region's big exporters gained, while
U.S. equity markets edged higher despite concerns about when the
Federal Reserve would begin to raise interest rates.
Divergent central bank policies, with the European Central
Bank becoming more accommodative with its bond-buying program
beginning on Monday and the Fed poised to raise rates possibly
as early as June, pushed yields on euro zone bonds lowers and
those on U.S. government debt higher.
The euro extended its decline as yields in the euro zone
collapsed, falling more than 1 percent, to below $1.06 for the
first time since early 2003. Yields on German 30-year government
bonds are now lower than those on U.S. two-year paper.
Expectations that the Fed will end its near-zero rate policy
amid a tightening labor market propelled the dollar index
, which measures the greenback against six major
currencies, to almost a 12-year high. On Tuesday, the greenback
rose to a 7-1/2-year high against the yen.
The drop in euro zone yields helped lift Germany's DAX stock
index, which includes major exporters Volkswagen
and BMW, to a record high. The index has
surged 20.6 percent so far this year.
Stocks on Wall Street recovered a day after the S&P 500 had
its biggest one-day drop in two months and following a similar
fall last Friday.
"There's a growing acceptance that the Fed will raise
interest rates possibly as soon as June, and people continue to
reel in shock as to how far the ECB is likely to remain at
zero," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief market analyst at
Interactive Brokers Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"In the meantime, on the back of a big fall, for stocks it
looks like people are regrouping again today," Wilkinson said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.22 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 17,706.16. The S&P 500 gained 3.07
points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,047.23, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 5.16 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,864.96.
In Europe, the broad pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
of leading shares closed 1.47 percent higher at levels
last seen in October 2007.
The major stock indexes for Germany, France
and Italy all rose more than 2 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
stock performance in 46 countries, added 0.06 percent.
The euro was broadly lower against other major currencies,
slumping to a seven-year low against sterling, at 70.145 pence
, and an 18-month low against the yen, of 128.20 yen
.
The euro fell 1.18 percent to $1.0571, while the
dollar gained 0.26 percent against the yen, to 121.45
yen.
Ten-year U.S. Treasuries fell 4/32 in price to
yield 2.1438 percent, while two-year Treasuries fell
slightly in price, pushing yields up to 0.7002 percent.
The 10-year German bund rose to yield 0.210
percent, after having earlier fallen to a record 0.193 percent.
The 30-year German bund yielded 0.663 percent.
U.S. crude oil prices hit a one-month low after government
data showed an oil inventory build in the United States last
week, contrary to expectations by some traders for a draw.
The front-month contract in U.S. West Texas Intermediate
crude was down 67 cents at $47.62 a barrel.
Brent for April delivery hit a one-month low of
$55.92 and last traded up 64 cents at $56.03.
