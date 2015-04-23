* European shares slide after soft PMIs
* Oil rises on Middle East concern
* Energy shares, earnings lift U.S. stocks
(Adds close of European markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 23 Oil prices climbed to their
highest levels of the year on Thursday as tensions in the Middle
East sparked supply concerns, while the boost from
energy-related stocks helped U.S. equities shrug off a batch of
soft economic data.
Brent crude touched a high of $65.13, its highest
since December, and was last up 3.6 percent at $64.97 a barrel,
while U.S. crude jumped 3.1 percent to $57.92 after Saudi
Arabia and its allies continued a bombing blitz in Yemen that
raised concerns about the security of Middle East oil supplies.
A 1.2 percent rise in energy shares helped boost
U.S. equities, with the Nasdaq above its record closing high of
5,048.62. Strong earnings from AT&T, up 4.2 percent to
$34.25, and eBay, up 3.3 percent to $58.65, also helped
offset a round of lackluster domestic economic data.
"Oil prices are going to continue to remain somewhat
volatile, although if you look over the last three or four
weeks, what has changed in terms of fundamentals is we have seen
U.S. production start to level off," said David Lefkowitz,
senior equity strategist at UBS Wealth Management Americas in
New York.
"Now we are still oversupplied in the near term but the
market is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel in
terms of a better balance between supply and demand."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83.56 points,
or 0.46 percent, to 18,121.83, the S&P 500 gained 10.4
points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,118.36 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 24.21 points, or 0.48 percent, to 5,059.38.
European shares slipped, with Germany's DAX index
underperforming following a disappointing purchasing managers'
survey, while weak results from Ericsson hit
technology stocks.
Overall, euro zone private-sector business growth was weaker
than forecast, despite help for exporters from a big fall in the
euro and the March launch of a sovereign bond-buying program by
the European Central Bank.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 46 countries advanced 0.56 percent, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed
down 0.46 percent at 1,620.82. Germany's DAX dropped
1.2 percent.
U.S. Treasuries yields were little changed on Thursday with
benchmark yields hovering near 3-1/2 week highs after a broad
selloff in Treasuries, German Bunds and British Gilts on
Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in
price to yield 1.9577 percent.
The dollar weakened 0.7 percent against a basket of
major currencies in light of the soft U.S. data and waning fears
of a Greek default.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected to tell
Greece's prime minister in a meeting on Thursday that she wants
to keep Greece in the euro zone and avoid a default, but will
need commitments in technical talks on measures to make public
finances sustainable.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)