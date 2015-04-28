(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close of
U.S. trading)
* U.S. shares helped by Merck earnings, IBM dividend hike
* Dollar hits 8-week lows against basket of major currencies
* Oil pares gains on expected higher U.S. crude stockpiles
* U.S. Federal Reserve meeting keeps traders cautious
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 28 Two of three major U.S. stock
indexes rose modestly on Tuesday as Merck posted strong earnings
and IBM raised its dividend, while European stocks slid on weak
corporate results and oil prices were flat to lower on
expectations that U.S. crude stockpiles have reached record
highs.
Merck shares jumped more than 5 percent after the
U.S. drugmaker beat quarterly earnings estimates. IBM
shares rose 1.9 percent and were the biggest positive influence
on the Dow after the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 18
percent. Losses in Apple shares weighed on the Nasdaq.
Data showing U.S. single-family home prices rose more than
expected in February contributed to the afternoon rebound,
although the data was released earlier in the session when some
weak corporate results depressed U.S. shares.
"The market, in between the earnings reports, is still
always looking at the macro trends," said Margaret Patel, senior
portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management in Boston. "The
housing numbers were very positive for the economy."
In Europe, however, disappointing corporate earnings handed
shares their biggest daily decline in over a week, with paper
maker UPM-Kymmene slipping after results while a new
share issue hit Commerzbank.
Oil prices seesawed as traders weighed security scares in
the Middle East and support from a weak dollar against
expectations that U.S. crude stockpiles have reached record
highs.
Iranian forces boarded a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship
in the Gulf on Tuesday, the Pentagon said, an event which
spurred a brief rally in oil prices.
"Tensions are so high in that region with the impending
Iran-U.S. nuclear deal that any event implied to be U.S.-linked
has an immediate effect on oil prices," said John Kilduff,
partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
Brent crude fell 19 cents in U.S. trading to settle
at $64.64 a barrel. U.S. crude settled up 7 cents at
$57.06 per barrel.
The start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting
injected some caution into markets. Analysts expect soft U.S.
data will nudge the U.S. central bank toward a dovish monetary
policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, fell to an eight-week low
of 96.011 after an unexpectedly weak U.S. consumer confidence
report for April.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 72.17
points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,110.14. The S&P 500 closed
up 5.84 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,114.76. The Nasdaq
Composite closed down 4.82 points, or 0.1 percent, at
5,055.42.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 0.44 points or 0.1
percent, to 442.61.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
1.49 percent at 1,618.26.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors reduced bond holdings
to make room for government and corporate supply. Benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 19/32 in
price to yield 1.99 percent, from a yield of 1.92 percent late
Monday.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up
$10.70 an ounce at $1,213.90.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Tanya
Agrawal in Bengaluru and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Barani
Krishnan in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)