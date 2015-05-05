* Huge widening in U.S. trade gap raises Q1 growth concerns
* U.S. services upturn revives bets on growth rebound
* Stand-off in Greece's debt talks bogs down sentiment
* Dollar slips on mixed signals, oil hits year high
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 5 Long-term U.S. Treasury yields
rose to their highest of the year on Tuesday as investors
reassessed the chances of a September interest rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve, while global stock prices fell on
uneasiness about U.S. and Asian growth.
The stand-off between Greece and its creditors also curbed
appetite for equities.
Oil prices reached fresh 2015 highs as protests disrupted
exports to an eastern Libyan port, while gold gained on safety
bids stemming from anxiety in other markets.
The two-week selloff in Treasuries, German Bunds and British
gilts stemmed from a host of factors including heavy debt
supply, less pessimism about Europe, and easing downward
pressure on U.S. and European inflation.
"You are seeing the worst of disinflation over. You are also
seeing oil prices stabilizing," said Bill Stone, chief
investment strategist at PNC Asset Management Group in
Philadelphia.
There was no major shift in investor conviction on whether
the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its September
meeting, but a less gloomy global backdrop caused some investors
to consider such a move is more likely than two weeks ago.
The dollar's fall suggested doubts persist about a September
Fed rate hike in the wake of mixed U.S. data. They showed the
United States posted its biggest monthly trade gap in nearly
6-1/2 years in March, while a private gauge on the services
sector in unexpectedly improved in April.
In mid-afternoon U.S. trading, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 114.34 points, or 0.63 percent, to
17,956.06, the S&P 500 decreased 20.44 points, or 0.97
percent, to 2,094.05 and the Nasdaq Composite declined
71.63 points, or 1.43 percent, to 4,945.30.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.79 percent, to 435.58.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index shed
1.6 percent at 1,555.46, erasing an earlier gain spurred by an
almost 7 percent jump in UBS shares.
Tokyo's Nikkei eked out a 0.06 gain despite data
from China, Taiwan and Japan which showed factory activity
contracting.
While worries intensified about Asia's biggest economies,
the European Commission said euro zone economic growth would be
stronger than previously expected this year.
Prices of major government bonds declined in an ongoing
market pullback stemming from less pessimism about Europe. Safe
haven German Bunds' 10-year yields touched 0.535
percent, the highest since January.
This has also led investors to dump U.S. Treasuries, sending
30-year bond yield to 2.934 percent, the highest in
five months. The 30-year yield was last 2.905 percent.
In the currency market, the mixed U.S. data spurred selling
in the dollar, especially against the euro. The single currency
was up 0.46 percent at $1.1195.
Brent crude was last up $1.10, or 1.66 percent, at
$67.55 a barrel. U.S. crude settled up $1.47 at $60.
Spot gold prices rose $6.1 or 0.51 percent, to
$1,193.80 an ounce.
