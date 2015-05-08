* S&P books best day in 7 weeks on April U.S. jobs bounce
* Sterling, European shares rally on Conservative election
win
* Global bond markets rise on weak aspects of U.S. jobs data
* U.S. Fed on track to raise policy rates in Sept - Reuters
poll
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 8 An April rebound in U.S. jobs
growth boosted Wall Street and supported the dollar on Friday,
while a surprise Conservative victory cast away fears of a hung
British Parliament and sparked a rally in sterling and European
stock markets.
Global bond markets recovered for a second day, focusing on
weak aspects of the latest U.S. jobs report, which may cause the
Federal Reserve to be even more cautious toward ending its near-
zero interest rate policy later this year.
Oil prices posted their first weekly loss in a month. They
gave up earlier gains tied to data showing a strong rise Chinese
crude imports.
Gold edged higher following two days of losses as lower bond
yields revived some appeal of holding the precious metal.
The April U.S. jobs data showed a solid 223,000 increase
after a disappointing March, when hiring slowed sharply due
partly to tough weather. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4
percent in April, near a seven-year low.
"It truly isolated the March miss as an anomaly. The labor
market is back on track," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market
strategist at Federated Investors Inc in New York.
The April hiring snapback, however, was less impressive
after a further downward revision of March's weak reading to
85,000. The perception of the April data was also undercut by a
meager 0.1 percent rise in average hourly earnings.
The April jobs figures put the Fed on track for a rate
increase as early as September, a Reuters poll showed. But U.S.
short-term interest-rate futures implied traders don't expect a
Fed rate hike until December at the earliest, based on CME
FedWatch.
That Fed outlook sparked a rally in U.S. Treasuries, sending
benchmark yields further below the year's peaks set during a
dramatic global bond market rout spurred by heavy supply and
reduced pessimism about Europe.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries was down to
2.150 percent from a 5-1/2 month peak of 2.312 percent early
Thursday. The German 10-year Bund yield ended at
0.546 percent, well below the near 0.80 percent level seen on
Thursday.
Wall Street posted a solid bounce with the Standard & Poor's
notching its best daily gain in seven weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 264.98
points, or 1.48 percent, to 18,189.04, the S&P 500 ended
up 27.91 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,115.91 and the Nasdaq
Composite finished 58.00 points, or 1.17 percent, higher
to 5,003.55.
European bourses rallied after the U.K.'s Conservative Party
was set to govern Britain for another five years, erasing
worries of a hung parliament.
Talk of progress in the negotiations between Greece and its
creditors also supported sentiment on European stocks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top pan-European shares
closed up 2.8 percent at 1,590 with Britain's FTSE 100
up 2.3 percent for its second biggest daily gain in
2015.
Earlier, Tokyo's Nikkei closed up 0.45 percent.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 1.35 percent, to 439.13, ending the
week with a 0.3 percent gain.
In the currency market, the pound reached a 10-week
high against the dollar following the surprise Conservatives
win. It was last up 1.4 percent at $1.5457.
The greenback fared better against other major currencies.
The dollar index rose 0.16 percent to 94.784 following
the U.S. jobs data and disappointing German trade and industrial
output figures.
Brent crude settled down 15 cents, or 0.23 percent,
at $65.39 a barrel. U.S. crude settled up 45 cents, or
0.76 percent, at $59.39 per barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $3.44 or 0.29 percent, to
$1,187.74 an ounce, bringing its weekly gain to 0.8 percent.
