NEW YORK, May 12 German bond yields climbed on
Tuesday on optimism that inflation may have bottomed in the euro
zone, generating demand for European currencies, while
volatility in global bond markets weighed on stock indexes.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased from six-month highs as
some buyers came back to the market ahead of the government's
sale of $24 billion in new three-year notes.
U.S. stocks were flat, with bond market volatility adding to
investor anxiety over the perilous state of Greece's finances.
German bond yields have surged in recent weeks, boosted by
optimism that inflation may have bottomed in the euro region,
according to some analysts. The move has been exacerbated by
investors unwilling to enter the market until the sell-off shows
signs of stabilizing.
The U.S. dollar slumped against the euro and Swiss franc.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 9/32
in price to yield 2.24 percent, after earlier hitting 2.37
percent.
"We saw some real money buying off the lows this morning,"
said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New
York.
The Treasury is due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes
on Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16
billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Corporate and other supply
is also coming to market.
Elevated U.S. yields mean higher corporate borrowing costs,
which could hit shares across the world.
German 10-year yields were last up at 0.69
percent.
Less than a month ago, German 10-year yields hit a record
low of 0.05 percent, driven down by a 1-trillion-euro European
Central Bank bond-purchase scheme intended to boost inflation.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries was down 0.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.28
points, or 0.06 percent, at 18,094.89. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.27 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,102.06.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.98 points, or 0.10
percent, at 4,988.60.
In deal news, AOL shares jumped after Verizon
Communications said it would buy the company in a $4.4
billion deal.
GREEK CONCERNS
In the forex market, the euro was last up 0.7 percent
against the dollar at $1.12310 and was set for its
first session of gains in four against the greenback.
Investors have been concerned that debt-burdened Greece
could run out of cash.
Euro zone finance ministers, who met on Monday, acknowledged
progress in talks between Greece and its creditors but said more
work was needed to close a cash-for-reforms deal. Athens stocks
, however, rose 0.2 percent.
Oil prices, up more than 50 percent from their January lows,
rose further as dollar weakness trumped concerns about
oversupply. Brent crude was up $1.80 at $66.71 a barrel.
U.S. crude was up $1.34 at $60.59.
Gold rose as much as 1 percent as the dollar declined. Spot
gold touched a session high of $1,196.60 an ounce.
