* German Bunds lead global bond sell-off
* Higher bond yields boost euro, weigh on stocks
* Oil prices jump
(Updates with U.S. market close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 12 German bond yields climbed on
Tuesday on optimism that inflation may have bottomed in the euro
zone, lifting demand for the euro, while volatility in global
bond markets weighed on stock indexes.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit six-month highs before
steadying as some buyers came back to the market, helping the
government sell $24 billion in new three-year notes.
U.S. stocks ended down slightly as the move in bond yields
unsettled investors already concerned about an eventual Federal
Reserve interest rate hike.
"In the short term, the market is a hostage to interest
rates," said Jim Awad, managing director at Plimsoll Mark
Capital. "To the extent you have an increase in interest rates
that the Fed doesn't control, you're getting an unwanted
tightening in the financial markets."
Oil prices jumped as dollar weakness trumped concerns about
oversupply.
German Bund yields have surged in recent weeks, boosted by
optimism that inflation may have bottomed in the euro region,
according to some analysts. The move has been exacerbated by
investors unwilling to enter the market until the sell-off shows
signs of stabilizing.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 5/32
in price to yield 2.25 percent, after earlier hitting 2.37
percent.
The stronger tone helped the Treasury auction three-year
notes to strong demand at a 1.00 percent yield. Wednesday's $24
billion 10-year note sale and Thursday's $16 billion 30-year
bond sale may be more challenging.
German 10-year Bund yields hit a session high
of 0.74 percent on Tuesday.
Less than a month ago, German 10-year yields hit a record
low of 0.05 percent, driven down by a 1-trillion-euro European
Central Bank bond-purchase scheme intended to boost inflation.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries was down 0.3 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.94 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 18,068.23, the S&P 500 lost 6.21
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,099.12 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 17.38 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,976.19.
Elevated U.S. yields mean higher corporate borrowing costs,
which could hit shares across the world.
In corporate takeover news, AOL shares jumped after
Verizon Communications said it would buy the company in a
$4.4 billion deal.
The U.S. dollar slumped against the euro for the first time
in four trading sessions following the spike in German Bund
yields. The euro was last up 0.54 percent against the dollar at
$1.12155.
GREEK CONCERNS
Investor concerns that debt-burdened Greece could run out of
cash also weighed on stocks.
Greek officials told Reuters they had emptied an
International Monetary Fund holding account to repay 750 million
euros to the global lender on Monday, avoiding default but
underscoring the dire state of the country's finances.
In the energy market, Brent crude rose $1.95 to
settle at $66.86 a barrel. U.S. crude jumped $1.50 to
settle at $60.75.
Gold rose as the dollar declined. Spot gold touched a
session high of $1,196.60 an ounce and was up 0.8 percent at
$1,193.35.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York, Noel
Randewich in San Francisco and Nigel Stephenson in London;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)